All the feels as Mam' Esther becomes Dr. Mahlangu!

10 April 2018 - 07:36 By Jessica Levitt
Mam Esther Mahlangu at her graduation ceremony at the University of Johannesburg.
Mam Esther Mahlangu at her graduation ceremony at the University of Johannesburg.
Image: University of Johannesburg

We knew that it was going to happen, that she was going to get an honourary doctorate at the University of Johannesburg, but when she walked in with her squad and took her place amongst the graduates, we were all up in our feels.

UJ saluted Mam' Esther with the doctorate and applauded her for making such inroads despite the challenges she has faced.

With such a victory, Mzansi, like us, was up in the feels and everyone has come together to pay tribute to Mam' Esther.

