Cassper dishes up some wealth advice

The rapper, who is currently in Berlin where he just completed his first 21km road run, told a follower that he already has a flop proof plan for his retirement.

"You have to diversify your income streams. Watch my moves. I’m getting paid as an athlete now, I sell clothes, I’ve got a construction company. I’ve got a lot of ideas that I won’t mention here cause broers copy my moves but I’ve been given an amazing mind and I plan to use it."

And, if you had any doubt that Cassper owns his crib...he's here to clear that up.

"I’m 27 bro and everything real on this side bro. Nothing rented or fake. I am truly living out my dreams."