Cassper dishes up some wealth advice

10 April 2018 - 10:45 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper has a plan to keep getting those coins.
Come closer guys, Cassper Nyovest has some wealth advice.

We're not sure about you guys, but we would love to own to Bentleys and that mansion he calls home. 

So we're about to grab a notebook and maybe you should do the same. 

The rapper, who is currently in Berlin where he just completed his first 21km road run, told a follower that he already has a flop proof plan for his retirement. 

"You have to diversify your income streams. Watch my moves. I’m getting paid as an athlete now, I sell clothes, I’ve got a construction company. I’ve got a lot of ideas that I won’t mention here cause broers copy my moves but I’ve been given an amazing mind and I plan to use it."

And, if you had any doubt that Cassper owns his crib...he's here to clear that up. 

"I’m 27 bro and everything real on this side bro. Nothing rented or fake. I am truly living out my dreams." 

