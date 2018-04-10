Chicco Twala & Mzwakhe Mbuli to perform at Ma Winnie's memorial

Chicco Twala and Mzwakhe Mbuli have teamed up to create a song in tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and will perform it at her official memorial service at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday.

The pair worked with Vusi Nova to remake the struggle song Peace In Our Land to honour Winnie. Chicco told TshisaLIVE that it was one of Winnie's favourite songs and he wanted to perform it at the memorial alongside Mzwakhe.

"The song was one of her favourites and so we decided to redo it with a little bit of extra flavour for her. She loved the song very much and so we asked Vusi to join us. We chose the voice we thought would go best with the song and that was Vusi's. Me and Mzwakhe will perform it at the memorial."

The song has been sent to radio stations ahead of Ma Winnie's memorial and funeral this week.

Mzwakhe has in the past got tongues wagging for seemingly "hijacking" high-profile funerals and Chicco slammed the suggestion that the veteran might do the same at Ma Winnie's memorial.

"I don't believe that anyone can hijack a funeral. I think that people have their own views about the individual. It is natural. People always talk. I don't think he will, what will he benefit in hijacking the memorial?"

Ma Winnie died at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg last Monday after spending much of 2018 in-and-out of hospital with health issues. She was surrounded by close friends and family at the time of her death.