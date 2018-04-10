TshisaLIVE

Ermergerd! Skolopad says she looks and sings like Beyoncé - cue Twitter

10 April 2018 - 08:07 By Jessica Levitt
Skolopad is making fast enemies with the Beyhive.
Image: Instagram

If you're a Beyoncé fan then maybe you should stop reading right now. Because not only does Skolopad, the ambitious "singer" come nurse say she looks like B, she also says their voices are identical.

So, like, we just don't see it. And neither did you guys.

Of course, the comments came rolling in and Skolopad went a step further, insisting that people were just concerned because she's about to drop some music and the similarities will be even more clear.

Meanwhile, we can't decide how B would respond.  Here's our three options.

"Nah, fam"

"Out my way"

"I love me a good comedy"

