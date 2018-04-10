Ermergerd! Skolopad says she looks and sings like Beyoncé - cue Twitter
If you're a Beyoncé fan then maybe you should stop reading right now. Because not only does Skolopad, the ambitious "singer" come nurse say she looks like B, she also says their voices are identical.
They say i look like @BeyoncceKnowles 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/pNHTSvN2UK— #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) April 9, 2018
So, like, we just don't see it. And neither did you guys.
Beyonce habowe mowena ghel pic.twitter.com/bUcGZhTUkb— Nkosinathi Mahlaba🍀 (@NathiMahlaba) April 9, 2018
Tshisa Skolokolo Maan.. Uthini na apha kuthi? pic.twitter.com/tUSrzG7fHw— Mr S (@Ndodentle) April 9, 2018
Of course, the comments came rolling in and Skolopad went a step further, insisting that people were just concerned because she's about to drop some music and the similarities will be even more clear.
Kill yourself if u don't believe my golden voice is like here's #don'Touch 👇🏃🏃 pic.twitter.com/JHQJUsGOPE— #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) April 9, 2018
U just being jealous😔 all I knew was i sing like hle pic.twitter.com/pB1mKmVZkW— #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) April 9, 2018
Meanwhile, we can't decide how B would respond. Here's our three options.
"Nah, fam"
"Out my way"
"I love me a good comedy"