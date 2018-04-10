WATCH | Robocop who? The Queen's Harriet just pulled a gun on Tebogo

It seems like the writers of The Queen were listening when y'all called on the Twitter army to sort out Tebogo, because they sent their own reinforcements in the form of Harriet.

Harriet, played by Connie Ferguson, finally found out that her future son-in-law was abusing her daughter and went beserk!

In an emotional scene, she pulled out a gun and confronted Tebogo. Man was so scared, he turned heels and made a run for it.