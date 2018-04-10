WATCH | Robocop who? The Queen's Harriet just pulled a gun on Tebogo
Lesson learnt: Don't mess with Connie's character!
It seems like the writers of The Queen were listening when y'all called on the Twitter army to sort out Tebogo, because they sent their own reinforcements in the form of Harriet.
Harriet, played by Connie Ferguson, finally found out that her future son-in-law was abusing her daughter and went beserk!
In an emotional scene, she pulled out a gun and confronted Tebogo. Man was so scared, he turned heels and made a run for it.
#TheQueenMzansi— Look @ Your Man, So Clueless (@OfficialBongile) April 9, 2018
They made Mme Connie throw insults left, right and centre!!! pic.twitter.com/CE1wEfnrXj
Instead of organising a search party or making posters to try to find the missing man, Twitter celebrated and called for Connie to be the new police commissioner.
They filled the Twitter streets with hilarious memes and jokes about the incident.
Harriets reaction when she heard that Tebogo is abusing Kea#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/9i6Le7khax— Sammy (@qaphe3) April 10, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi I can't wait for Sgaqagaqa and Shaka to find out about this abuse... Tebogo my guy they'll be more dancing for you bro...lol pic.twitter.com/EP9QHYOKwY— IG: SirCalvin👌 (@Iam_Sir_Calvin) April 10, 2018
Don't mess with Harriet!! She literally shoots first and ask questions later. That's how you deal with self-centered, manupilative men with a history of violence against women #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Dlwf43rGWo— Morris (@netmorris_) April 10, 2018
Harriet made Tebogo dance freestyle 😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/1VC2QNyeWM— SIMPLY_NKOOLEEY🌈♊ (@Nkooleey) April 9, 2018
A rare footage of Tebogo running away from Harriet👇👇👇#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/eSxdU2av6G— Gontse (@Gontse010) April 9, 2018
Yoh,Harriet just went gangster on tebogo💣💥💣#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hHvFieqVo4— Virgo💥Child (@VusiAugus) April 9, 2018
Sadly, Connie's daughter on the show, Kea (played by Dineo Moeketsi) wasn't listening and even defended her bae.
It was too much for fans who begged sis to open her eyes.
#TheQueenMzansi— Cde Leps (@Mr_Leps) April 10, 2018
Kea is being stupid now...oya kae? pic.twitter.com/V0X1HqXjZM
Kea chased after tebogo...bathong ebile a re BABE!!🙆#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/HRervkoIJK— Tsholofelo (@tsh_olo_felo) April 9, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Yhoo....so Kea decide to run to dat abuser,after her secret is revealed😱😨 pic.twitter.com/Tfz74QFtn8— THE GEN (@LebohangRamong1) April 9, 2018
Hu told Kea tht she needs a man????? That she must make tht stupid so called marriage work???🤔🤔🤔🤔 Ain’t nothing wrong with being alone Kea 🙄🙄🙄🙄 u can all bad by urself gal!!#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ErWfdcgyd5— Pootie tang (@Phuti411) April 9, 2018