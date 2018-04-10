TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Robocop who? The Queen's Harriet just pulled a gun on Tebogo

Lesson learnt: Don't mess with Connie's character!

10 April 2018 - 08:51 By Kyle Zeeman
Connie Ferguson's character went mal when she found out her daughter was being abused.
Connie Ferguson's character went mal when she found out her daughter was being abused.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

It seems like the writers of The Queen were listening when y'all called on the Twitter army to sort out Tebogo, because they sent their own reinforcements in the form of Harriet.

Harriet, played by Connie Ferguson, finally found out that her future son-in-law was abusing her daughter and went beserk! 

In an emotional scene, she pulled out a gun and confronted Tebogo. Man was so scared, he turned heels and made a run for it.

Instead of organising a search party or making posters to try to find the missing man, Twitter celebrated and called for Connie to be the new police commissioner.

They filled the Twitter streets with hilarious memes and jokes about the incident.

Sadly, Connie's daughter on the show, Kea (played by Dineo Moeketsi) wasn't listening and even defended her bae. 

It was too much for fans who begged sis to open her eyes.

Hold up! Y'all just called the Twitter army to deal with The Queen's Tebogo?

Can someone please just call Tebogo's mother to come sort him out?
