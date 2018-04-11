50 Cent was about to propose? Nah, he's 'practicing abstinence'
Have you ever wondered why Vivica Fox is more obsessed with 50 Cent than Julius is with the ANC? Well bog sis says that it might have to do with the rapper almost proposing to her.
Vivica ain't playing the bitter ex but revealed this week that her time with 50 still haunts her because she believed that man was going to propose to her.
"I think the reason that it's haunted me for such a long time is I found out later that he wanted to propose to me," she said, before claiming the door is still open if 50 wants love back.
50 was like...
Man wasn't too happy with the tea being spilt at the party and took to social media to ask what the hell was going on.
Man then brought his own slips, claiming to be practicing abstinence and that people should “stay away from the blue ones.”
"I'm practicing abstinence (s)till, what the f*ck man. Public service announcement, stay away from the blue ones. It's not worth it."