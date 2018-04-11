Banned musical comes to life after 45 years & Somizi is part of it

If there’s anybody Somizi Mhlongo has to thank for being alive, it's probably playwright Gibson Kente.

It was during Kente many productions that Somizi’s parents Mary Twala and Ndaba Mhlongo’s romance blossomed and he was conceived.

Somizi, who is the choreographer of Kente’s musical drama, How Long?, told a media contingent at the launch of the historic production in Durban on Tuesday that he had “come full circle”.

How Long?, directed by Muvhango creator Duma Ndlovu, is set to return to the stage at the Playhouse Company next month, after it was banned 45 years ago.