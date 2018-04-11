TshisaLIVE

Banned musical comes to life after 45 years & Somizi is part of it

11 April 2018 - 08:07 By Suthentira Govender
Somizi at the launch of How Long?
Image: Jackie Clausen

If there’s anybody Somizi Mhlongo has to thank for being alive, it's probably playwright Gibson Kente.

It was during Kente many productions that Somizi’s parents Mary Twala and Ndaba Mhlongo’s romance blossomed and he was conceived.

Somizi, who is the choreographer of Kente’s musical drama, How Long?, told a media contingent at the launch of the historic production in Durban on Tuesday that he had “come full circle”.

How Long?, directed by Muvhango creator Duma Ndlovu, is set to return to the stage at the Playhouse Company next month, after it was banned 45 years ago.

Duma Ndlovu is the director of the play that was banned 45 years ago.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The musical is based on the death of Khulu, a helpless grandmother, who was a victim of apartheid police brutality.

Kente, who died in 2004, wrote the play as a response to pressure from Black Consciousness movements that cultural work needed to reflect the conditions of the oppressed.

The play was banned in 1973 and Kente imprisoned, after it took flight in township halls.

Speaking at the launch Somizi said he was “relieved”.

“Some people may think theatre in South Africa is dying. It hasn’t died, or is even attempting to be in a coma. We just need bums in seats.

“When I was asked to choreograph this I was really honoured. This is where I was conceived. I have come full circle. For me it’s not just a pay cheque. It’s in my blood, because of my parents, I had no choice really.”

He is hoping that the Playhouse will be inundated with bookings.

Ndlovu sees the piece as the “dawn of a new era in South African black theatre.”

Ndlovu said the inclusion of an orchestra and hints of ballet in the play will make for “ground breaking theatre”.

The cast includes well-known local stars like Thembi Mtshali, Phindile Gwala and Khaya Dladla.

Some of the cast who will star in How Long?
Image: Jackie Clausen

The show runs at the Playhouse Company from May 5 to 27.

