Say what?! Chicco Twala is gonna have his own reality show

11 April 2018 - 10:33 By Kyle Zeeman
Chicco Twala is getting his own reality show.
Image: Supplied

Just when you thought Chicco Twala had done it all, he announced that he's going to have a TV reality show...about iKasi food.

The music veteran told Metro FM's Rams Mabote this week that he is putting the finishing touches to a reality show that will be a mix of Come Dine with Me and MasterChef  that will be based out of his restaurant in Soweto

"I am going to have a reality show soon. I am busy renovating my restaurant in Soweto at the moment (for it). Kasi Chef  is about getting people from iKasi to come and cook traditional foods. We will have a reality show about that. There will be prizes to be won."

Speaking to Move! last year about his love for all things pots, Chicco said he started a restaurant in his hood so that people could come and taste all kinds of cuisine

“We are a very unique eatery aiming at giving our guests great food and entertainment. When we started conceptualising the idea of having a restaurant iKasi, we had to think of our customers first and how we could give them something to be proud of.” 

His wife Maki told Sowetan that mogodu and traditional chicken were among the most popular dishes at the restaurant.

One thing you won't see on the show is Chicco showing off his liquor cabinet. The man doesn't drink and told Rams that he thinks that is part of the reason why he is never short of coins.

"I must really thank God because I don't remember a day when I couldn't buy groceries or pay school fees. I think what has helped me is that I don't drink and I don't smoke. I think staying sober has kept me positive."

