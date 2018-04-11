Top SA actresses channel Ma Winnie in upcoming monologue

Not content with just posting messages on social media, some of Mzansi's most gifted actresses have put their talent to work and have created a monologue to celebrate the life and struggles of Ma Winnie Mandela.

Emmy nominated actress Thuso Mbedu has joined Lerato Mvelase, Connie Chiume, Hlubi Mboya, Mona Monyane and Busisiwe Mtshali to record monologues based on certain portions of the struggle hero's life for online acting portal, Actor Spaces. The monologue will be available on the platform in the next few days.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thuso said that over the last week she had studied the life of Winnie more than she ever had before, and felt a fire burn inside her.

"It was a challenge for me because I had not studied or followed Winnie's life as much as I had hoped to prior to her death. Afterwards I immersed myself in books and documentaries about her. It ignited a fire inside me, it taught me that if we are strong we can make a difference in the world. We all complain about things but Ma Winnie showed us that we must look at how we can make a difference in the world."