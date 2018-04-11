WATCH | Everything you need to know about the Khloe K & baby daddy kissing scandal

Uh oh! It seems like the Kardashian clan just can't seem to escape drama.

As Khloe Kardashian prepares to give birth to their baby girl, her fiancé Tristan Thompson has become the talk of town as a video of him allegedly caught tongue locking an unknown woman has gone viral.

The Daily Mail exclusively reported on Tuesday night that Tristan was apparently spotted getting cosy with a brunette in a Manhattan bar on Saturday night.

The video, which was taken by other party goers and supplied to the publication, appears to show the 27-year-old basketball player leaning in for some steamy tongue action.

Here's all the juice about the fiasco: