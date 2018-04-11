WATCH | Everything you need to know about the Khloe K & baby daddy kissing scandal
Uh oh! It seems like the Kardashian clan just can't seem to escape drama.
As Khloe Kardashian prepares to give birth to their baby girl, her fiancé Tristan Thompson has become the talk of town as a video of him allegedly caught tongue locking an unknown woman has gone viral.
The Daily Mail exclusively reported on Tuesday night that Tristan was apparently spotted getting cosy with a brunette in a Manhattan bar on Saturday night.
The video, which was taken by other party goers and supplied to the publication, appears to show the 27-year-old basketball player leaning in for some steamy tongue action.
Here's all the juice about the fiasco:
Tristan Thompson was reportedly caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian. The Cleveland Cavaliers player appears to have been caught kissing another woman in a video.
Both Khloe and Tristan have remained silent about the scandal.
None of the other Kardashians have said anything on social media either, but according to international reports, Kim is believed to be fuming.
Of course, Twitter didn't let the drama float past them and everybody pulled in with an opinion.
My face when I know Tristan cheat Khloé Kardashian and she will give birth soo 💔 pic.twitter.com/WOGod8wwOp— Fatma Rodriguez💋 (@Toma_80) April 11, 2018
Who is this #tristanthompson and Khloe and why are they disrupting our mourning of #WinnieMandela, #RIPEllisPark43, #ChrisHani and #ZolaSkweyiya? #WinnieMandelaMemorial pic.twitter.com/3JLgYRKfOW— Madiepetsane Motaung (@madiepetsane2) April 11, 2018
Khloe Kardashian baby girl I know you had the“he can change” mentality but ones a dog always a dog Sad ... Tristen Thompson best pssy is a pregnant pssy Cheating with a bitch wearing butt pads I can’t get over th fact they ass look like this it’s like it’s only half inflated 😂 pic.twitter.com/L9sUcpEQms— Truth&Facts 🇧🇷 (@QueenThicc_) April 11, 2018
I'm not a fan of Khloe Kardashian but some of the comments I'm seeing are terrible. Ladies it can happen to you!— NOTORIOUS_VIK 🇬🇭🏆 (@QueenVik1) April 11, 2018
Khloe woke up this morning looking at them Tristan Thompson tweets like pic.twitter.com/xfp7q70HFX— Tenchi YouKnow (@BlacksayianMan) April 11, 2018
This whole Khloe situation will make you realise men ain't shit but worst of it all is some women don't care to know a man is in a relationship, they willing to just fuck and fuck up— KEALEBOGA👑 (@Kea__Moropa) April 11, 2018