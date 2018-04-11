TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Skolopad says she sounds like Beyoncé, so we put her to the test

Seriously, we've had this video on repeat.

11 April 2018 - 10:01 By Nonhlanhla Msibi and Jessica Levitt
Skolopad gave us a taste of what she's capable of.
On Tuesday morning Skolopad had the Beyhive digging deep after she claimed to not only look like Beyoncé, but also have the same singing voice.

Yup. Say what?

So, not to be unfair and completely rule out Skolopad's claims, we put her to the test.

Skolopad gave us a short rendition of Beyoncé's If I Were a Boy. And, well, we'll let you decide.

Local media personality Skolopad said not only does she look like Beyoncé but she can sing like her too! Watch and decide for yourself.

Here's Beyoncé's version.

What's your verdict? Let us know in the comments section.

