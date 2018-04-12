Cassper Nyovest schools troll on why he and Tupac are not that far apart...

Another troll has forced Cassper Nyovest to shut him down with spicy clap back. This time Cassper pulled out the big guns: The Tupac comparison.

Cassper said he got his inspiration for the Bentleys and Rolex watches from the life and times of Tupac. The iconic US musician remains one of those most popular rappers in the game and Cassper revealed that he took a page (or two) from his book.

This, after a troll came out to question Cassper (once again) about his show-off tendencies.

Responding to a video doing the rounds on Twitter of an old interview with Cassper, the tweep said if the rapper was "smart" he would be making more "influential" music to help black people.