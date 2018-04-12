TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest schools troll on why he and Tupac are not that far apart...

12 April 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest won't ever get tired of telling trolls where to get off.
Image: Via Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Another troll has forced Cassper Nyovest to shut him down with spicy clap back. This time Cassper pulled out the big guns: The Tupac comparison.

Cassper said he got his inspiration for the Bentleys and Rolex watches from the life and times of Tupac. The iconic US musician remains one of those most popular rappers in the game and Cassper revealed that he took a page (or two) from his book.

This, after a troll came out to question Cassper (once again) about his show-off tendencies.

Responding to a video doing the rounds on Twitter of an old interview with Cassper, the tweep said if the rapper was "smart" he would be making more "influential" music to help black people.

Cassper didn't take kindly to being accused of making meaningless music.

He told the tweep to concentrate on his own life and stop telling other people what to do with their lives.

Despite being told off, the tweep still came back with more stinging words for the rapper. He said that Mufasa needed to be more like the Mzansi version of Tupac instead of just showing off his wealth.

But he was never ready for Cassper final clap! The sting is in those last two sentences.

"By the way, Tupac drove Bentleys and owned Rolexes. That’s where I saw it from. I’m about to go drive it right now."

Ouch!

