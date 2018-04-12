Here's proof! Thato Molamu is the MVP when it comes to speed dating

If you didn't know, now you do! Thato Molamu is the sensei master of speed dating and he's even hosting a show about it.

Thato hosted a speed dating event last year under his company, Gateway Media, and it was such a success, he decided to take it to screens. The show, which gives singles two minutes to impress their potential bae before sealing the deal with a kiss, kicked off this week on Mzansi Magic. And hato said we're in for one hell of a ride.

"You can expect the best of both of worlds: funny and not so funny moments in the world of shelaring under pressure. I mean, we all think we are the greatest ‘Mac Daddies’ as guys, until the moment you meet the lady of your dreams and when it’s time to seize the moment the wrong things come out of your mouth. I mean, when you have just a few

minutes to make an impression, then it means time is not your friend and a lot can go wrong in those moments."

He said that watching love blossom is an amazing thing, like a pastor witnessing a couple say their vows.

"The experience of bringing people together is always a great feeling because you get to be a witness, like a pastor in church, listening to people say their vows of marriage."

Thato plans to take his speed dating events throughout the country in the coming months, so if you miss your shot on the show, you can always look for love in a hopeless place.

We asked Thato to give us some of his tips on how to win the day:

WHAT FIVE TIPS WOULD YOU GIVE US IF WE WE WANTED TO BE THE SPEED DATING BOSS?

1. Be yourself.

2. Be ready for anything.

3. Be open-minded.

4. Remember that first impressions are everything, so how you present

yourself is important.

5. Improve your impression skills to make an impression in two minutes. It's

like an elevator pitch.

**Side Note ( Breath mints are never a bad idea )