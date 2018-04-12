Still confused about new characters on Muvhango? We're here to help fam

With that out the way, let's get to the heart of the issue.

Even though loyal Muvhango fans are still watching the drama religiously despite the unpredicted, sudden changes there's still a lot of confusion.

While TshisaLIVE was unable to get team Muvhango to announce who of your faves from the previous storyline would make a return, we do have the 411 on the new faces you've been introduced to.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Muvhango publicist Amanda Ngudle said a lot of information was still considered classified and a lot of the new changes was still embargoed, which forms part if their new strategy. She explained that the drama was hoping to keep viewers hooked long enough to get into the full swing of the new storyline.

"Like all changes, not everyone is going to embrace it automatically. Remember we are catering for a diverse audience so for some the change is long overdue, while for some the experience is not so well swallowed," Amanda said.

Here's what you need to know about some of the new characters. If you know these ones then you are well on your way to understanding what is happening on the new Muvhango.

• Vatiswa Ndara plays Moliehi Zikalala

Moliehi is a fierce a businesswoman, whose husband was a powerful businessman before he died. In the new storyline, she's the woman who marries James. Although she may love James, she's older than him and that causes "concern" for other people.

She's not without ulterior motives though, she has her eyes set on taking over MMC. Maybe James is just a pawn after all...