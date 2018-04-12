Tristan Thompson booed amidst Khloe K cheating scandal - reports
US People magazine is reporting that Tristan Thompson was booed during the Cleveland Cavaliers' Wednesday night game at The Quicken Loans Arena.
The magazine claims that some fans brought posters in support of Khloe Kardashian and booed the forward as he took to the court.
TMZ reports that when the PA announcer said his name, the crowd booed him and again when his face was shown on the big screen.
He has not responded to allegations that he cheated on Khloe after video footage of him getting cosy with another woman was leaked.
Tristan Thompson was reportedly caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian. The Cleveland Cavaliers player appears to have been caught kissing another woman in a video.
Khloe and the rest of the Kardashians have remained mum in the wake of the storm, with Kim K posting pictures of herself on vaycay with Kourtney.
Khloe is heavily pregnant with Tristan's first child and international media are reporting she is due to give birth any day now.