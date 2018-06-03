You'll never guess what makes Gugu Gumede's heart beat faster!

We bet you thought you knew who Gugu Gumede is, right? She's a fabulous actress and devout Christian but do you know what she believes her purpose is?

How about the fact that she has OCD.

The Uzalo actress let TshisaLIVE into her intimate thoughts, check out her responses.

• My purpose in life is...

Tjo! You are going hard... Okay, my purpose in life is to embody Christ, always. That is my greatest purpose. I am trying to live for the Lord and in living for Christ I believe that I am living my best life. Because if I am living out what God says I am then I am not only a queen but a king and there is a certain standard reserved for royalty.

• My heart beats faster when...

*LOL* Haai... I nearly said something by accident... but anywho... my heart beats faster when I see my dog. When I see Harvey jumping up at me, my heart beats faster... that's the easiest way to explain it.