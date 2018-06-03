You'll never guess what makes Gugu Gumede's heart beat faster!
We bet you thought you knew who Gugu Gumede is, right? She's a fabulous actress and devout Christian but do you know what she believes her purpose is?
How about the fact that she has OCD.
The Uzalo actress let TshisaLIVE into her intimate thoughts, check out her responses.
• My purpose in life is...
Tjo! You are going hard... Okay, my purpose in life is to embody Christ, always. That is my greatest purpose. I am trying to live for the Lord and in living for Christ I believe that I am living my best life. Because if I am living out what God says I am then I am not only a queen but a king and there is a certain standard reserved for royalty.
• My heart beats faster when...
*LOL* Haai... I nearly said something by accident... but anywho... my heart beats faster when I see my dog. When I see Harvey jumping up at me, my heart beats faster... that's the easiest way to explain it.
• I hope South Africans will...
Get our land back! The black South Africans get opportunities that will create generational wealth on our land.
• Nobody knows that I...
I'm kind of OCD... nobody knows that about me but if you enter my house and my scatter cushions were placed a certain way and you move it, I become quite OCD about it. And, I love a clean house!
• I believe in...
Jesus... *Duh?* But I also believe in family, love, light, being true to who you are, loving people and loving yourself... sheesh! I believe in a lot of things neh?
• In five years...
I'll be taking over. I'll be acting in the most well-produced content and doing films too. In five years, I'll be living my best life.
• I am constantly searching for...
I am constantly searching for Christ and for happiness in Christ. Because being a Christian is not a once off thing, it's not easy, in fact it's the most difficult thing. To remain in Christ is extremely difficult so you can't stop, you have to always be in meditation and in prayer. The bible says we must minister unto our ourselves so I am constantly searching for a away to remain in Christ.
• There is a life beyond acting because...
Wow... how do I put that into words... there's life because you have to live in order to act. You can't tell a story honestly if you haven't lived.
• If I had a million rand I would...
Spend it, spend it, spend it! I'm kidding. I would invest it into film. There's amazing stories that we have but we need sponsors. Si If I had a million right now, I would invest it there.
• What I know now...
Life is short and you have to live everyday as a blessing.
• If I had one wish I...
This is threatening to bring tears to my eyes. I know what I would do with it. I know what I wish I could say but I don't want to say that. So I'm trying to think of something else... I don't like putting my life out there, especially my family...
But if I could have one wish, I would give everything to my mom. I would give that wish to my mom actually.