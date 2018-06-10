Black Coffee: Africans are ready to create a new Africa
Black Coffee was doing that damn thing as he spoke at the launch of the Midem African Forum in Cannes, France, explaining what the African dream means to him.
He said he believed African were in a place where no handouts were needed.
"We, as Africans, are at a place now, even though we don't realise it, where we don't need certain kind of handouts. Yet we'e still sitting at a place of being disadvantaged."
He explained how was in an earlier talk where an artist was speaking about music but also mentioned money. And while Black Coffee said there was nothing wrong with the move, he'd like to see Africans move forward.
"For us it's easier to ask for money than to see we have money already. Africa is ready to create a new Africa."
He said his African dream is for Africans to create "solutions for us by us."
#Preach
You can watch the full video below.
As Midem launches its African Forum, Black Coffee, one of the most prominent electronic record producer and DJ in the continent, will shed the light on Africa’s bourgeoning music scene, as well as share his experience of fully embraced his role as an artist-entrepreneur, recently launching his own Johannesburg-based record label, Soulistic Music, investing in music startups and developing his own music streaming service dedicated to African talents, Gongbox. Keynote speaker: Black Coffee, Artist & Founder, Gongbox (South Africa) Interviewer: Milana Lewis, CEO, Stem Disintermedia (USA)