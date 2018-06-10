TshisaLIVE

Isibaya's Sphelele gets her first car: My mom couldn't believe it

10 June 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sphelele surprises her mom by driving home in her new car.
Sphelele surprises her mom by driving home in her new car.
Image: Supplied

After months of planning and saving, Isibaya actress Sphelele Mzimela finally bought herself her first car.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star who Mzansi has come to love as Kentucky on the soapie, explained that she was super nervous and excited when she finally picked up her pride and joy up from the dealership.

"I was ecstatic but I was also freaked out because a car is a big responsibility. I think there was also relief because I saved for five, six months. There were a lot of sacrifices. it was not easy but it was worth it."

One of the first things she did with her new wheels was plan an epic road trip to her hometown, Mandeni in KZN. 

"I drove down to Durban with my sister to surprise my mom. It was exhausting, I was so tired but seeing my family's faces was worth it. My mom was so happy. I went inside and told her I was home and that I came in my own car. She didn't really believe me," Sphelele said with a laugh.

Her mom didn't know her daughter was getting a car and, of course, she was totes proud of her. 

“I truly am happy for my daughter, it’s beautiful to see her go forward, I pray for her all the time and I pray that bigger and better things are coming her direction,” Sphelele’s mom said.

