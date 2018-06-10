Isibaya's Sphelele gets her first car: My mom couldn't believe it

After months of planning and saving, Isibaya actress Sphelele Mzimela finally bought herself her first car.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star who Mzansi has come to love as Kentucky on the soapie, explained that she was super nervous and excited when she finally picked up her pride and joy up from the dealership.

"I was ecstatic but I was also freaked out because a car is a big responsibility. I think there was also relief because I saved for five, six months. There were a lot of sacrifices. it was not easy but it was worth it."

One of the first things she did with her new wheels was plan an epic road trip to her hometown, Mandeni in KZN.