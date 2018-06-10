TshisaLIVE

Robbie Malinga's wife, Ann reflects on their anniversary vacay

10 June 2018 - 13:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Robbie and Ann Malinga in happier times.
Image: Via Instagram

Those close to Robbie Malinga especially his wife and children feel the pain of his loss every day, and will continue to for a lifetime. 

Robbie died on Christmas Day last year after battling with pancreatic cancer for six months. 

A few months before his death, Robbie whisked his wife Ann away for some quality time together in the Maldives. 

Taking to Instagram Ann reflected on their last vacay together and how much Robbie loved her. 

"Throwback to my last anniversary vacay. I think of him with tears in my eyes and Smile because he loved me till his last breath." 

