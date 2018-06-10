SNAPS | Inside Siba & her hubby's island babymoon

Siba Mtongana and her hubby, Brian jetted off for some down time in Mauritius as they prepare to welcome their 4th baby together.

The celebrity chef announced that their family was set to grow by another member when she made an appearance as a judge on the Miss SA pageant two weeks ago.

She shared a picture of herself and hubby on the red carpet, and told fans they were expecting another princess.

"There's 3 of us in this pic... Another princess awaiting to be crowned."

Earlier this week Siba and Brian jetted out of the country.

And, judging by the pics they've been living their best lives!