TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Siba & her hubby's island babymoon

10 June 2018 - 09:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Siba and her hubby Brian are enjoying some down time.
Siba and her hubby Brian are enjoying some down time.
Image: Via Instagram

Siba Mtongana and her hubby, Brian jetted off for some down time in Mauritius as they prepare to welcome their 4th baby together. 

The celebrity chef announced that their family was set to grow by another member when she made an appearance as a judge on the Miss SA pageant two weeks ago. 

She shared a picture of herself and hubby on the red carpet, and told fans they were expecting another princess. 

"There's 3 of us in this pic... Another princess awaiting to be crowned." 

Earlier this week Siba and Brian jetted out of the country. 

And, judging by the pics they've been living their best lives! 

'People go find muti to make sure that others don't succeed' - Nay Maps

Nay Maps is a true believer of own lane, own pace and doesn't understand why comparison reigns supreme in the industry.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Bonang's fans 'warn' her about #WTFTumi, she declines interview

Bonang Matheba has declined an offer to appear on WTF Tumi.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

I don't want my children paying black tax, says Isibaya's Sphelele

"I want them to just live their lives because it stagnates our progress a little"
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. My vagina. My rules - Bonang has a word for those coming for her love life TshisaLIVE
  2. I fear for my life‚ says 'hacked' student in Somizi racist tweet furore TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi turns to lawyers after racist tweet: 'No place for racists in SA' TshisaLIVE
  4. Isibaya's Sphelele gets her first car: My mom couldn't believe it TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi gushes over his daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Koster: A town failed by its municipality is now being run by its residents
Meet Pepper- The first humanoid robot in South Africa
X