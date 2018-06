It's no secret that every little girl is the apple of her dad's eye.

And, Somizi is no different.

The Idols SA judge is stanning hard over the fine young woman his daughter, Bahumi has grown into.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Somgaga labeled Bahumi his #WCW and gushed over her growth.

"There was a time when I thought I’d never see this day where she becomes this gorgeous young lady who’s modest humble and respectful."

Aww!