Abomama is Mzansi's version of the Fantastic Four & it keeps getting lit!
They are like superheroes in church uniform... except they are devious too.
There's a few things better than having a squad that has your back at all times and Abomama Bemthandazo are fast becoming Twitter's favourite TV squad.
In addition to the constant drama that surrounds them because of Bonanza's money, the four women each have their own set of problems that make for entertaining TV.
Mapule (Nokuthula Ledwaba), Fumane (Joyce Skefu), Dora (Unathi Guma) and Tshidi (Khanyi Mbau) take over the social media streets every Sunday.
This past Sunday, Twitter couldn't get over their power walk after they were released from holding cells. Even though the women are guilty of a lot of crimes, they are still pushing the innocence and will protect each other against all odds.
They are Mzansi's very own Fantastic Four and Twitter had the best memes for them.
#AbomamaMzansi remind me of these ladies the way thy always had each other's backs 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/EGukZHiPmO— Tido.M (@ThatoMaile1) June 10, 2018
#AbomamaMzansi these ladies are everything😍 but Dora is the reason I look forward to Sundays. "Ofcourse not" pic.twitter.com/7PEvZtH1Cw— Mpho Chidi (@MphoChidi4) June 10, 2018
The ladies walking out like #AbomamaMzansi pic.twitter.com/wGpernxtNA— TheCornerWithOB (@ObakengMoroe) June 10, 2018
#AbomamaMzansi aii the walk, when they just got released... Yaaaasss girls🙌🙌🙌😂😂😂 aii these 4 ladies kill me, more especially Fumani and Tshidi😂😂😂 trouble labo bona🙌 pic.twitter.com/0mE5cibRkB— 👑 Miss Ndaba👑 (@asekandaba) June 10, 2018
#AbomamaMzansi that walk from the holding cells Ladies😀😀 pic.twitter.com/YkFxBJVu9t— Londiwe Lala (@Lalahlonds) June 10, 2018
Abo Mama Leaving prison like #AbomamaMzansi pic.twitter.com/AcM4J2Tsg7— Badboyf|ames🔥 (@Sakhilenavy21) June 10, 2018
Then there was Dora. A whole spirit animal. A whole mood!
#AbomamaMzansi— The Signal📶 (@Kamogelo_MN) June 10, 2018
Dora's Arrest was the most lit!😂😂🔥🙌
"Akhonto, ndiyo faki istatement" pic.twitter.com/pEPIwi9LRQ
Dora for the Saftas and every other award under the sun. Yaaaaaasssss #AbomamaMzansi pic.twitter.com/iMtBKnyzwG— Lord Fred-Arthur (@FredArthur1) June 10, 2018
I AM SOOOO HERE FOR DORA!!!! #AbomamaMzansi pic.twitter.com/VtT8m8fS1v— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 10, 2018