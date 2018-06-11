Abomama is Mzansi's version of the Fantastic Four & it keeps getting lit!

There's a few things better than having a squad that has your back at all times and Abomama Bemthandazo are fast becoming Twitter's favourite TV squad.

In addition to the constant drama that surrounds them because of Bonanza's money, the four women each have their own set of problems that make for entertaining TV.

Mapule (Nokuthula Ledwaba), Fumane (Joyce Skefu), Dora (Unathi Guma) and Tshidi (Khanyi Mbau) take over the social media streets every Sunday.

This past Sunday, Twitter couldn't get over their power walk after they were released from holding cells. Even though the women are guilty of a lot of crimes, they are still pushing the innocence and will protect each other against all odds.

They are Mzansi's very own Fantastic Four and Twitter had the best memes for them.