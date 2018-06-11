TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle on AKA: We are at a good stage & space in our lives

11 June 2018 - 10:51 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Zinhle says that her and AKA have got very different parenting styles.
Image: Via DJ ZInhle's Instagram

Even though AKA and DJ Zinhle had a rocky end to their relationship, with some of their issues being thrown into the spotlight by the rapper shortly after their split, the pair are apparently in a really good space at the moment.

Just the other day the pair and their daughter Kairo had lunch together for Father's Day and speaking to Sowetan, DJ Zinhle gave Mzansi the 411 on how things are going with her baby daddy.

"Co-parenting is going well. Kiernan and I are at a good stage and space in our lives. He’s very supportive and a good dad. We are different. He’s stricter than I am and I think Kairo enjoys the dynamic. Good co-parenting comes from a good relationship and it’s just about putting all your other differences aside and focusing on the child."

Since AKA's split from Bonang, some fans have been routing for the pair to get back together. The internet even created a whole magazine cover to imagine the family together.

But boys, just so you know, DJ Zinhle says her relationship status is single and happy.

“I think we just put too much pressure on having a relationship. It’s worse for me because I’m that person that is never single.Living on my own has kind of spoilt me… I feel like it’s too stressful to be in a relationship."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on earlier this year, DJ Zinhle's PR manager Jessica Porter said Zinhle was solely focused on her music, child and new home.

"Zinhle is currently completely focused on her daughter Kairo, her career and settling into their new home," she said in response to rumours that Zinhle was back on the market.

