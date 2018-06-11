#DMF IN MEMES: Twitter thinks Gogo's korobela brought Nepo back!
After witnessing what a love potion can do on last night's episode of Date My Family, Twitter is ready for it and wants to know where they buy some.
Nepo, the bachelor, used his dates with potential girlfriends' families to market his sauce but it was Gogo's korobela that stole the spotlight.
The old woman "jokingly" said she had used korobela in Nepo's food, so that he comes back to their family and to Nobuhle. Twitter thought it was just a joke until the bachelor's final stop shocked them into believing that Nepo may have been guided by the korobela to find his way back to Nobuhle's house.
Twitter quickly ignored Nepo's sauce and instead wanted whatever korobela Gogo may have put in Nepo's food to help them achieve their crushes.
The memes were hilarious!
CAN WE ALL RECOGNIZE THE POWER OF GOGO'S KOROBELA#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/72KzYX6Uzj— Karabo Skosana (@Am_krb) June 10, 2018
#DateMyFamily Gogo's Korobela should be on the market! pic.twitter.com/mfHeG9UVRx— Lorraine (@dee_neolauraine) June 10, 2018
@Mzansimagic @DateMyFamilySA— Lebohang modiko (@lebohang_modiko) June 10, 2018
YEEEEEEEZ HE CHOOZE NOBUHLE
korobela ya magogo e spanne for real #DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/jd0IjusHoV
Seems like Gogo's korobela worked 😂🤣🤣#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/n6Tov12u6c— Mahlatse Mogale (@Mahlatse_mogale) June 10, 2018
Gogo poured Korobela in the food #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/RJ23smGrhK— Call me X !!!🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@KAGISO_X6) June 10, 2018
#DateMyFamily Magogo said she poured KOROBELA and now she's wearing that sangoma towel............odlisewe shem pic.twitter.com/vujOHxztkG— Nathi Mahlaba🎈 (@NathiMahlaba) June 10, 2018
Even though the korobela was not finished, the dosage that was consumed did the damn things 🕺🕺🕺 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/eZgQJgM2eo— Sinabo M (Vilakazi) (@Masengwa) June 10, 2018
Gogo put korobela in that meal. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/E0t7ehAkTa— #TYLT2018 (@NTRamoroka) June 10, 2018
#DateMyFamily she won because gogo and korobela pic.twitter.com/T6mEnBphbH— Mfundo (@ChipsLomfana) June 10, 2018