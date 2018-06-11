IN MEMES
Imagine finding out about an affair on TV? - Papgeld show brings the drama
Yoh! As if our hearts didn't have enough drama to deal with the increased petrol price, Moja Love's papgeld reality show gave us chest pains with all the slips it brought this week.
The show, which focuses on women who are apparently trying to get maintenance from their alleged baby daddies, left the Twitter streets in a mess this week when a women named Monique claimed to have had a child with a married man.
Tonight on #Papgeld Monique's affair with a married man led to a pregnancy. Her elders demanded he steps up but he runs away from his responsibility 😰— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) June 10, 2018
20:00 channel 157(@MojaLoveTv)📺pic.twitter.com/Bes0as9GrU
It wasn't clear if the man's wife knew about the affair or the baby, but soon the internet was filled with memes and messages either giving her advice or wondering out loud what it would be like to turn on the TV and find out your man had been playing offsides.
#Papgeld why would a married man cheat without protection 🤦🏾♀️💔 this man is not just trash he’s an idiot as well, yoh haai— Sesi Makoya (@lebo_lmn) June 10, 2018
It’s almost time, 20:00 channel 157.
Imagine your husband cheated, has a child out there and you only find out from a Tv show. Eh ku rough moes #Papgeld pic.twitter.com/Eah8M5Rdno— Fhiwie 💙💕🌹 (@RealFhiwie) June 10, 2018
Imagine cooking at home singing church songs ,just so excited to dish up for your Husband kanti he will come back to tell you that,”baby I have cheated on you and the woman is pregnant “ #Papgeld— 👑Miss Radebe👑 (@tholakele15) June 10, 2018
Sign an agreement that lets you leave with 60% of everything thats his if he cheats ♥️ #PapGeld https://t.co/YtjIcDvssE— sdudla mafehleezy (@Audriinah_) June 10, 2018
"@Karabo_Mokgoko: Imagine being married to a guy who chases after other women. #Papgeld pic.twitter.com/QykmamYDLw"— #729Flavour (@SLOVODj) June 11, 2018
That's a No No No 4 Me
On top of it all, sis also said she had to drop out of school because she was always being teased for her teeth. The way people felt that, they poured onto social media to share their thoughts on bullies and to encourage dentists out there to help a sister out.
You when I first saw her teeth— Karabo Skosana (@Am_krb) June 10, 2018
Than I heard her story 😪💔#papgeld pic.twitter.com/RCO9XY0HKE
I hate bullies damn— ⭐️💫 KhweziLomso 🌟✨ (@Bongani_XabaA) June 10, 2018
These low self esteem idiots . Nxa! #PapGeld pic.twitter.com/gbbF5TotYO
#Papgeld the issue of Bullies neh?! pic.twitter.com/LFkV4eAL85— Lorraine (@dee_neolauraine) June 10, 2018
Bullying Is A Serious Problem Kulom'hlaba Guyzin #Papgeld pic.twitter.com/grwqbdbRP6— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) June 10, 2018
@LexLeoDrSmile I humbly ask if you do pro bono work to help a lady who left school caused by bullying, pls check her story on #Papgeld show.— Helvia 🌍 Simvio (@HelviaZwane) June 10, 2018
Luckily, the show's presenter Moss Makwati stepped in to offer his help and immediately became viewers favourite person.
#Papgeld Wow Moss is pledging to help my sister here to get her teeth fixed. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/2rSaweNvYj— IG: @thandikekana (@Thandi_kekana) June 10, 2018
Moss for president people wow— Tshwarelo malepa (@TS_Relow) June 10, 2018
He just reminded me of Zola7 👏👏👏 #Papgeld pic.twitter.com/TfGVkOiddv
Moss Makwati— Ray Harvest🎶® (@Ray_Harvest) June 10, 2018
Great leadership #Papgeld pic.twitter.com/lCEH6QbqEm
#PapGeld Moss❤ God bless him a thousand folds— NonameSilly🌹 (@NohQueezy) June 10, 2018
Medical professionals?? Here's a challenge guys😌 pic.twitter.com/x0jW2u4c47