Imagine finding out about an affair on TV? - Papgeld show brings the drama

11 June 2018 - 10:24 By Kyle Zeeman
Monique says she had to drop out of school because she was being bullied.
Image: Via Moja Love Twitter

Yoh! As if our hearts didn't have enough drama to deal with the increased petrol price, Moja Love's papgeld reality show gave us chest pains with all the slips it brought this week. 

The show, which focuses on women who are apparently trying to get maintenance from their alleged baby daddies, left the Twitter streets in a mess this week when a women named Monique claimed to have had a child with a married man.

It wasn't clear if the man's wife knew about the affair or the baby, but soon the internet was filled with memes and messages either giving her advice or wondering out loud what it would be like to turn on the TV and find out your man had been playing offsides.

On top of it all, sis also said she had to drop out of school because she was always being teased for her teeth. The way people felt that, they poured onto social media to share their thoughts on bullies and to encourage dentists out there to help a sister out.

Luckily, the show's presenter Moss Makwati stepped in to offer his help and immediately became viewers favourite person.

