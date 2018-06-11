L-Tido tries to get Cassper & AKA to call a truce, but Cassper won't have it!
Even though rivalry between Cassper Nyovest and AKA has been ongoing for years, L-Tido took a shot at trying to get the two to reach a real truce through a bet.
L-tido recently just released a song with AKA, after they had beef about ten years ago, and he wanted to impart the "spirit" of squashing beefs with Cassper by encouraging him to "become friends" with his hip-hop rival AKA.
Cassper and L-tido were having a conversation about playing soccer, which led them to the idea of a five-on-five soccer match with teams consisting of rappers to see who got the skills.
They pair went on to explain the game rules and the prizes they wanted to play for.
Cassper told L-tido that upon winning, he would choose the date to drop the collaboration they've recorded, then L-tido said if he won, Cassper had to make friends with AKA.
.@L_Tido about the 5 on 5 match we having, what do we have on the line? You lose I choose when we drop our collabo?— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 10, 2018
Damm 🙆🏽♂️ok and if I win you become friends with Aka neh? (😂 couldn’t resist) https://t.co/Lhb6iBbBMv— 16 V (@L_Tido) June 10, 2018
That request got a flat no, from Cassper. He clearly ain't about that life.
Nope. Never gonna happen, told you already. Come up with a new bet. https://t.co/dSZTCA2es0— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 10, 2018
When @CassperNyovest loses the bet and has to make peace with some rapper pic.twitter.com/ys5X5TYWEr— 16 V (@L_Tido) June 10, 2018
Meanwhile, the date for #FillUpMosesMabhida is out and the Tsibipians are already losing their minds...
BREAKING NEWS!!!!! RT and spread the word!!!! pic.twitter.com/MoST0ZsPm4— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 11, 2018
The save the date is out and the "save money for the road trip" Whatsapp group has been opened.
1 DECEMBER 2018.— Phetole Given Mogale (@GivVi_G) June 11, 2018
RE YA TEBEN! #FillUpMosesMabhidaStadium pic.twitter.com/BfG6wpzEjv
The stage is set— 🛀 Shwele Makonakele 🛀 (@MalumeSkapi) June 11, 2018
2018,it's KZNs turn!#FillUpMosesMabhidaStadium
Dec 1,2018#Ksazobalit #TeamNyovest pic.twitter.com/8PwCFcPRqS
Jhb invades Dbn. #FilllUpMosesMabhida #Ksazobalit pic.twitter.com/6htBBypF3J— 🔱🔱🔱🔱 (@KOPANO_R32) June 11, 2018