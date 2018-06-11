LOL! KZN waiter has Twitter thinking 'Jacob Zuma' got a side job in PMB

A waiter in Pietermaritzburg has found instant fame after his surname was used in the butt of a joke about former president Jacob Zuma having a side job in a restaurant.

A picture of a bill, with 'Jacob Zuma' listed as the server, was shared across social media this week by Redi Tlhabi and had fans in fits of laughter.

The former 702 radio host was in town ahead of the Comrades Marathon on Sunday and couldn't help but share the joke with her followers.