LOL! KZN waiter has Twitter thinking 'Jacob Zuma' got a side job in PMB
A waiter in Pietermaritzburg has found instant fame after his surname was used in the butt of a joke about former president Jacob Zuma having a side job in a restaurant.
A picture of a bill, with 'Jacob Zuma' listed as the server, was shared across social media this week by Redi Tlhabi and had fans in fits of laughter.
The former 702 radio host was in town ahead of the Comrades Marathon on Sunday and couldn't help but share the joke with her followers.
Just finished supper at a Pietermaritzburg restaurant. Divine food. Guess who is surviving us? 😂😂😂😂😂. Goodnight everyone. And good luck to ALL the runners. May the pain be bearable. Dig deep and FOCUS pic.twitter.com/PEmSEQzrNV— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) June 9, 2018
The restaurant's management told TshisaLIVE that the name was used as an inside joke to name one of the waiters whose surname was Zuma and was a once off occurrence.
Meanwhile the internet was in tears guessing that Msholozi might need the extra coins if he's going to be paying his legal bills.
Apparently he's a waiter in one of the restaurant in PMB pic.twitter.com/rSqgYv9yNW— Let'sStopWomenAbuse (@collenscolly) June 10, 2018
He's trying to raise legal fees 😂 pic.twitter.com/9IwGqwdnG4— Tsonga Cupcake! (@kulanicool) June 10, 2018
He said he is not the President anymore he can react however he wants lol qhubheka wena uzoythola into oyfunayo😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VAvGU1NKQA— NJay (@mannjoyous) June 9, 2018
One follower even joked that they phoned the restaurant and was told Msholozi had knocked off after his night shift.
Ive just phone the number now— im dumb and stupid (@BiophoniK) June 10, 2018
They confirmed it is indeed Zuma our president he was workin night shift
He has already knocked off now
Y r lucky coz he doesn't get angry usually ngama Saturdays since it's a SABBATH DAY pic.twitter.com/etrbEscmRn— Makgaledise (@sitholesv) June 9, 2018
Msholozi: (whispering) Magret I told you to throw away the evidence. pic.twitter.com/OdImZdXV7Z— Rorre15 (@15Rorre) June 11, 2018
The former president was in the Durban High Court last Friday where his corruption trial was once again postponed.
Prosecutor Billy Downer told the court that in essence the state was ready to proceed with the corruption trial against Zuma but there were a number of preliminary issues‚ including the former president's application for a review of the decision to charge him.