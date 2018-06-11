TshisaLIVE

Viral

LOL! KZN waiter has Twitter thinking 'Jacob Zuma' got a side job in PMB

11 June 2018 - 11:21 By Kyle Zeeman

Twitter suggested "Jacob Zuma" was raking in the tips at a restaurant in PMB.
Image: Esa Alexander © Sunday Times

A waiter in Pietermaritzburg has found instant fame after his surname was used in the butt of a joke about former president Jacob Zuma having a side job in a restaurant.

A picture of a bill, with 'Jacob Zuma' listed as the server, was shared across social media this week by Redi Tlhabi and had fans in fits of laughter.

The former 702 radio host was in town ahead of the Comrades Marathon on Sunday and couldn't help but share the joke with her followers.

The restaurant's management told TshisaLIVE that the name was used as an inside joke to name one of the waiters whose surname was Zuma and was a once off occurrence.

Meanwhile the internet was in tears guessing that Msholozi might need the extra coins if he's going to be paying his legal bills.

One follower even joked that they phoned the restaurant and was told Msholozi had knocked off after his night shift.

The former president was in the Durban High Court last Friday where his corruption trial was once again postponed.

Prosecutor Billy Downer told the court that in essence the state was ready to proceed with the corruption trial against Zuma but there were a number of preliminary issues‚ including the former president's application for a review of the decision to charge him.

