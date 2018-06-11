SNAPS | Beyoncé & Jay-Z's nudes broke the internet, but are they even real?
We know by now that Beyoncé and Jay-Z can basically do anything they want and break the internet, but we weren't ready for the response their latest series of semi-nude snaps received.
The power couple went nearly bare in a series of photos apparently featured in a tour book from their On the Run II tour and the images went viral on social media on Sunday.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's tour began on June 6 and will continue until July 17 in Europe. After that, they'll take the show on the road in the United States and their snaps, which are believed to be part of their promo strategy, had social media going through a meltdown.
The pic that got the most attention was the one with Bey reading the newspaper with nothing but a thong on, with Jay chillin' next to her smoking a cigar.
#beyonce #Beyoncé #bey #queenbey #queenb #beyoncegiselleknowlescarter #beyonceknowlescarter #mrscarter #beyknowles #slayonce #beycarter #yonce #beauty #flawless #beychella #coachella #diva #slay #sashafierce #sasha #jayz #jayonce #destinychild #coachella2018 #otr #otrtour #OTRII #4years #today #thecarters
Then there was the beach snaps.
However, it was the snap below, where Beyoncé could be seen cuddled up with Jay and appears to be totally naked that got people's suspicions up. People questioned how real the picture was.
According to many it looked photoshopped, with some of the body parts just not making sense. Like, how Jay's one arm is huge and the other is so tiny...
Also Jay's head also ain't matching the neck fam... He also has uhm... boobs...
Some people found the snaps cringe worthy while others compared Bey to Kim K and others were just angry that Bey keeps "force feeding" Jay to them.
Jay z & Beyonce are cringy AF. Do people actually wanna see this family shit?— Ari (@Arifa_Md) June 11, 2018
Beyoncé does a lot more than post nudes but ok 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/lFM8jLBkQi— apex predator (@misterbrownsays) June 11, 2018
The way people are involved in Beyoncé’ s marriage 🤣 like they know what’s best for her— 🌈 (@_renaey_xx) June 10, 2018
South Africans.... y'all want Beyoncé to come here but you're dragging her husband 😂😂😂 Forget it.— Nozimanga Ramaphosa (@anelisa_kakaza) June 11, 2018