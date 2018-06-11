SNAPS | Beyoncé & Jay-Z's nudes broke the internet, but are they even real?

We know by now that Beyoncé and Jay-Z can basically do anything they want and break the internet, but we weren't ready for the response their latest series of semi-nude snaps received.

The power couple went nearly bare in a series of photos apparently featured in a tour book from their On the Run II tour and the images went viral on social media on Sunday.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's tour began on June 6 and will continue until July 17 in Europe. After that, they'll take the show on the road in the United States and their snaps, which are believed to be part of their promo strategy, had social media going through a meltdown.