The Tbo Touch, Yeye & Robbie Malinga jnr snap that SHOOK Mzansi

11 June 2018 - 13:22 By Chrizelda Kekana
Tbo Touch, Robbie Malinga jnr and Yeye.
It seems like Robbie Malinga junior aka Rob Mal aka Mr It's too much aka #OnGod is on a mission to claim the fame that his social media posts have created for him after his father's death.

"Give Robbie Malinga junior a reality show already," is the one phrase that has dominated Robbie Malinga junior's timeline since he "inherited" his father's Instagram account that has over 96 000 followers.

One of the most popular comments made about Robbie junior has been his striking resemblance to soccer player Yeye Letsholonyane and Tbo Touch. And, he knew just how to add fuel to that social media fire.

Rob went and entertained Mzansi by taking a pic with both Yeye Letsholonyane and Tbo Touch.... because why? He's TOO MUCH!

The resemblance left tweeps shook.

Robbie posted the picture after doing an interview with Tbo Touch on Touch Central where he spoke about his new found fame and how he plans to maintain it.

"How people see me is not my problem or concern, I do whatever makes me happy."

The 17-year-old's life is the envy of many as he's all about luxurious cars, expensive fragrances, expensive clothes and lots of bling. The younging's Insta stories are always lit and he's been capitalising on the fame. 

One of his videos where Rob was captured in a Porsche at the Samas also got tongues wagging. 

"I trended because of one video, one where I was walking out of a Porsche. But you know I'm too much."

Listen to the rest of the interview here:

