Thebe on celeb kids: We gotta teach our kids that riches don't come easy

While many think that celeb kids are among the most spoilt in Mzansi, music veteran Thebe says that it's a fine balancing act.

Speaking to Trending SA this week, Thebe said that he, like most of SA, was watching Robbie Malinga's son on social media and reflected on the struggle to raise kids when you are in the spotlight.

"You know how you acquired money and that it wasn't easy. So you try to teach them; 'these things don't come easy. I try to give you the best life but the best thing I can do is equip you with tools to do your best in life'. I believe in education. The material things I can't offer, all I can do is equip them to be the best they can be in life."

He said that his children must "know what they want to do" and throw themselves into it.

"I will encourage them to do whatever they want. I will guide them to do it in the best way possible. I won't say don't do it, but if I can tell that he wants to be a rapper and he is rubbish, then I will discourage him. But if he is good, I will guide him and encourage him."

Thebe has grown from his days as a "party animal" and recently told Afternoon Express that he's left that hectic lifestyle behind him.

"I have always managed to separate the two (realities). I have a stage persona and an off-stage persona. I am a calm guy," he said, before adding that being a husband and a father helped give him perspective about what was important in life.

Despite somewhat disappearing from the spotlight, Thebe is not ready to be written off just yet and has no plans to retire. He told TshisaLIVE earlier this year that he is too busy making sure that he's collecting enough coins to avoid dying broke.

"I have my whole life worried about dying broke and when I joined the industry it was the same. I have started companies and worked in companies to make sure that I have enough of a safety net to not die broke. It is hard to watch when someone you idolise dies and their family is struggling. I don't want that but you never know how life will pan out."