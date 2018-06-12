TshisaLIVE

#TrumpKimSummit

Can we cancel 2018? Dennis Rodman crying on TV has the internet in a mess

12 June 2018 - 09:25 By Kyle Zeeman
Dennis Rodman appeared on TV with a Trump cap and a cryptocurrency shirt.
In the 1940's people probably thought by 2018 there would be flying cars or a solution to world hunger, but no. Instead, the world this week was treated to an emotional Dennis Rodman in a Donald Trump hat, wearing a shirt promoting cyber currency used to buy legalised cannabis.

We'll give you a minute to take that all in...

Dennis has been the biggest advocate for North Korea for some time now and was one of only a few Americans to have met with Kim, bonding over their shared love of basketball.

As a summit between the American and North Korean presidents got underway this week to discuss the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, a sobbing Dennis appeared on CNN, where he had a little "I told you so" moment.

“I said to everybody, the door will open. It’s amazing, it’s amazing, it’s amazing. When I said those things, when I went back home, I got so many death threats … and I believed in North Korea, and I couldn’t even go home, I couldn’t even go home, I had to hide out for 30 days, I couldn’t even go home," he said, before declaring it "a great day".

Of course the internet was watching EVERYTHING, from the 'Make America Great Again' cap to the shirt he was wearing promoting internet currency for buying weed and his 'melted Kit Kat skin'.

Soon timelines were filled with confused users contemplating their life and how this had all happened.

We were like: 2018,...

