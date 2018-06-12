#TrumpKimSummit
Can we cancel 2018? Dennis Rodman crying on TV has the internet in a mess
In the 1940's people probably thought by 2018 there would be flying cars or a solution to world hunger, but no. Instead, the world this week was treated to an emotional Dennis Rodman in a Donald Trump hat, wearing a shirt promoting cyber currency used to buy legalised cannabis.
We'll give you a minute to take that all in...
Dennis has been the biggest advocate for North Korea for some time now and was one of only a few Americans to have met with Kim, bonding over their shared love of basketball.
As a summit between the American and North Korean presidents got underway this week to discuss the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, a sobbing Dennis appeared on CNN, where he had a little "I told you so" moment.
“I said to everybody, the door will open. It’s amazing, it’s amazing, it’s amazing. When I said those things, when I went back home, I got so many death threats … and I believed in North Korea, and I couldn’t even go home, I couldn’t even go home, I had to hide out for 30 days, I couldn’t even go home," he said, before declaring it "a great day".
How is this real life?— Teresa (@TeresaKopec) June 12, 2018
How? How?
RT @BNONews: Dennis Rodman, who struck a personal relationship with Kim Jong Un: "Obama didn't even give me the time of day. I said, 'I have something to say from North Korea.' He just brushed me off." pic.twitter.com/8yUUI5gwZY
Of course the internet was watching EVERYTHING, from the 'Make America Great Again' cap to the shirt he was wearing promoting internet currency for buying weed and his 'melted Kit Kat skin'.
Soon timelines were filled with confused users contemplating their life and how this had all happened.
Weed, crypto, kim jong un, trump, dennis rodman.. 2018 is wildd pic.twitter.com/dbUxOOxv4q— Barry T (@BigAppleEl) June 12, 2018
I’m not sure it’s possible to capture an entire era in one image, but Dennis Rodman running a cryptocurrency grift on live TV from the North Korea summit while wearing a MAGA is a serious nominee https://t.co/Qs7aQ4w6n8— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 12, 2018
Yeah its wild. He can rip off that skin suit and reveal old Rodman now. pic.twitter.com/F7AN2lTkZh— Jeremy Duncan (@TheJeremyDuncan) June 12, 2018
Dennis Rodman looks like what’s suppose to happen to the inside of your body when you do a lot of drugs.— Karlous Miller (@KarlousM) June 12, 2018
President Donald Trump is meeting with Kim Jong Un while Dennis Rodman attempts to speak on foreign policy, has an emotional break down on cnn, and pushes a weed centric crypto currency...... wat? pic.twitter.com/mKCJE3EitI— Keikerdo (@Keikerdo) June 12, 2018
Dennis Rodman in Singapore wearing a MAGA hat, a weed cryptocurrency sponsor shirt + referring to himself in the third person is the center of Dante’s Inferno pic.twitter.com/J8HhE12KzH— Taylor Hatmaker (@tayhatmaker) June 12, 2018
Wow Dennis Rodman! You and your pocky skin are cancelled!!! I’m pissed!!! pic.twitter.com/8Ew2udtxPs— neu freezer (@ANTWANDUNCAN) June 12, 2018
WTF happen to Rodman skin? Looking like a melted KitKat 😫😫😫😫 https://t.co/aB4fvGMPo2— Ms Pat (@ComedienneMsPat) June 12, 2018
We were like: 2018,...