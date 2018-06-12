Can we cancel 2018? Dennis Rodman crying on TV has the internet in a mess

Dennis has been the biggest advocate for North Korea for some time now and was one of only a few Americans to have met with Kim, bonding over their shared love of basketball.

As a summit between the American and North Korean presidents got underway this week to discuss the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, a sobbing Dennis appeared on CNN, where he had a little "I told you so" moment.

“I said to everybody, the door will open. It’s amazing, it’s amazing, it’s amazing. When I said those things, when I went back home, I got so many death threats … and I believed in North Korea, and I couldn’t even go home, I couldn’t even go home, I had to hide out for 30 days, I couldn’t even go home," he said, before declaring it "a great day".