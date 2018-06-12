Rapper Mx Blouse's preferred pronoun isn't he or she, it's they...

When Mx (pronounced 'Mix') Blouse, steps into the Tiso Blackstar building for an interview with TshisaLIVE they immediately have the whole room turning heads. It isn't because they are flamboyant in any way, in fact they are dressed in all black with a simple side back and interesting earrings.

The former journalist, born Sandiso Ngubane, greets some familiar faces around the office before we decide to chill outside for our interview so they can smoke while we chat.

"Please don't feel offended if I mistakenly refer to you as 'he' although I will try my best to avoid pronouns altogether," I say... A lil' disclaimer before we begin the interview.

They politely tell me they understand and go on to take me with them on a ride down memory lane.

The beginning

Mx explains that they was born in Melmoth in northern KwaZulu-Natal but had childhood memories that were scattered across different geographical locations, due to constantly moving and a "dysfunctional" family structure.

"My mom and dad were never married, so my mom was a single mother and when I was born, she was just 17. So I spent most of my childhood with my grandparents."

Mx saw their father on occasion, and due to their constant moving, they became somewhat of a nomad.By the time Mx matriculated, they had gone to eight different schools.

"My dad is a deadbeat dad. So even the whole thing of living with my paternal grandmother, I think on her part it was just like taking responsibility for her son. He was living his best life in Durban. But I used to sometimes visit him during school holidays. So my childhood was really just scattered all over the place."

After Matric Mx moved to Joburg. They didn't know exactly what they would do but they knew one for sure, they were different.