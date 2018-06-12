Skeem Saam fans ready to write a petition to 'save' character Wallet
Just as fans of popular SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam had resigned themselves to the fact that Leshole and Kwaito had the worst luck in the world, in came Wallet.
The hospital porter, played by Molefi Monaisa, lived that jetset life before he went bust and got a job in Turfloop. But now, after a series of events, fans fear the character might commit suicide or disappear entirely.
Wallet has been through it all but the final straw came this week when he quit his job to enter an arts competition and wasn't even nominated.
He had the internet in tears when he told another character on the show that "some of us are born to be blue. Loss becomes a recurring theme in our lives".
When Wallet said this. I felt it 💔 #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/Zn9r75d7lJ— Lebo (not Mathosa) (@Hunadi___) June 11, 2018
It was too much for fans, who flooded social media with comments, explaining that they were worried about Wallet and angry with the show's writers for never giving him a break.
Wallet has hit rock bottom and I feel like he is at the edge of committing suicide, this is just sad!!#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/qjSd30kYhn— Mpumi (@Mpumi10821156) June 11, 2018
I really wish Wallet never commits suicide😥#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/1ED9CWYx4a— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) June 11, 2018
#skeemsaam if wallet leaves skeem saam then no more fancy english words for us .— tsitsi chibwe (@tsitsi_chibwe) June 11, 2018
Wallet can't be leaving us 😭😭😭😭😭 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/VqD5nbp1eQ— ❤💍Joan's 💄TL 😜 (@JoanaVanRa) June 11, 2018
Wallet is going to be more Hopeless, Desolated and Melancholic 💔💔💔😢😢😢#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/KwNAeC2Hio— 💚Greeneyez💚 (@SimplyMelda) June 11, 2018
Ao #skeemsaam bathong?? Why do that to Wallet when he's already down? And to worsen things, you had to play that emotional track in the background 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/31ZoiwKajV— Lesego Nko (@SegoNose) June 11, 2018
In fact, frustrated fans were grabbing their notepads and pens to start a petition to "save" Wallet from even more bad luck.
Skeemsaam need another open latter about Wallet this time. Things never go well for him.#skeemsaam— Man's Not Hot 🔥 (@TheRealKingMii) June 11, 2018
Mulimisi must pay #SkeemSaam writers an invisible visit, & he must accompany by Ngabinde for hating Wallet & Kwaito. pic.twitter.com/VJubGMO10v— Johnny Sebothuma. (@JohnnySebothum1) June 11, 2018
#skeemsaam Mxm this writer though Leshole was shot,Kwaito was kidnapped and is now being stalked, Wallet losses, Thabo is single, Kwaito's mom is unemployed will we ever get some positivity from this show mxm🚮 pic.twitter.com/UPkGj34tHE— Trap Lord Gene (@MampaMabushe) June 11, 2018
Hai #SkeemSaam writers are always on savage mode. How can they do that to Wallet mare??????— Boitumelo_M (@BoitumeloNthato) June 11, 2018
I am done with #SkeemSaam a person can only take so much, I can't worry about my academic life ,love life and financial life, on top of that add #wallet Rakau??— MentalHealthActivist (@Mahlatsi767) June 11, 2018
Yoh aa
#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/DVhm0NTCKE
The writers of @SkeemSaam3 never loved Wallet. This is unfair. This is sad. #SkeemSaam— Touch My Blood. (@ManqobaShangase) June 11, 2018