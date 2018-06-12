Skeem Saam fans ready to write a petition to 'save' character Wallet

Just as fans of popular SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam had resigned themselves to the fact that Leshole and Kwaito had the worst luck in the world, in came Wallet.

The hospital porter, played by Molefi Monaisa, lived that jetset life before he went bust and got a job in Turfloop. But now, after a series of events, fans fear the character might commit suicide or disappear entirely.

Wallet has been through it all but the final straw came this week when he quit his job to enter an arts competition and wasn't even nominated.

He had the internet in tears when he told another character on the show that "some of us are born to be blue. Loss becomes a recurring theme in our lives".