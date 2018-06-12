TshisaLIVE

Skeem Saam fans ready to write a petition to 'save' character Wallet

12 June 2018 - 11:14 By Kyle Zeeman
Actor Molefi Monaisa plays the role of Wallet on 'Skeem Saam'.
Actor Molefi Monaisa plays the role of Wallet on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Via SABC Youtube

Just as fans of popular SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam had resigned themselves to the fact that Leshole and Kwaito had the worst luck in the world, in came Wallet. 

The hospital porter, played by Molefi Monaisa, lived that  jetset life before he went bust and got a job in Turfloop. But now, after a series of events, fans fear the character might commit suicide or disappear entirely.

Wallet has been through it all but the final straw came this week when he quit his job to enter an arts competition and wasn't even nominated.

He had the internet in tears when he told another character on the show that "some of us are born to be blue. Loss becomes a recurring theme in our lives".

It was too much for fans, who flooded social media with comments, explaining that they were worried about Wallet and angry with the show's writers for never giving him a break.

In fact, frustrated fans were grabbing their notepads and pens to start a petition to "save" Wallet from even more bad luck.

Skeem Saam’s Pretty was once 'slapped across the face' by a fan in KFC

The fan didn't like her storyline at the time.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Yoh! Skeem Saam's Mantuli is going through the most as a single parent

Mantuli's prayer for her son was too painful to watch.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

3 reasons why we all want to be Skeem Saam's Wallet in our next lives

Wallet finally put his rude boss Mr Kgomo in his place and we are all here for it!
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Most read

  1. Isibaya's Sphelele gets her first car: My mom couldn't believe it TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi gushes over his daughter TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Female officer bae has got the internet admitting their crimes TshisaLIVE
  4. 'What muthi is this?' - OPW Bride has 4 kids at 28 & is body goals TshisaLIVE
  5. I fear for my life‚ says 'hacked' student in Somizi racist tweet furore TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump, Kim sign ‘very important’ document
Smart driver outmanoeuvres armed robbers
X