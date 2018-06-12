The Queen's Mmabatho ditched Shaka but what does she actually want?

Fans of The Queen were quarter to deleting Mmabatho this week after she once again decided to call it quits with her side piece Shaka.

Y'all know that Mmabatho is getting married, right? And y'all know that she's also been warming up her love with Shaka on the sidelines? Well, she claimed she's changed and now she wants to kick Shaka to the curb.

...Not that anyone actually believes her, shem.