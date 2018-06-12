IN MEMES
The Queen's Mmabatho ditched Shaka but what does she actually want?
Fans of The Queen were quarter to deleting Mmabatho this week after she once again decided to call it quits with her side piece Shaka.
Y'all know that Mmabatho is getting married, right? And y'all know that she's also been warming up her love with Shaka on the sidelines? Well, she claimed she's changed and now she wants to kick Shaka to the curb.
...Not that anyone actually believes her, shem.
#TheQueenMzansi Shaka waiting for Mmabatho to come back for round three pic.twitter.com/USEprxgYy5— Likhwa louis Dliwayo (@LikhwaLouis) June 11, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— nhlanhla gift (@da_nhla) June 11, 2018
Mmabatho,Shaka & Madimetja right now... pic.twitter.com/x3pI6HcUxb
#TheQueenMzansi Shaka and Mmabatho's relationship should be named yo-yo🙅 pic.twitter.com/rEMM5VG3zp— Teboho❤️⚽️🔥 (@Makhaza_7) June 11, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— BuhleMafani (@BuhleChef) June 11, 2018
Mmabatho & Shaka's relationship is like a geyser! On n off.. Nxa, playing with our feelings here!! pic.twitter.com/P49sOeL6TJ
#TheQueenMzansi Mmabatho will date Shaka again and she'll be told Shaka bombed Jacobeth then Shaka will be dumped for the 3rd damn time 😂— #WorldCup (@KatlegoMguye) June 11, 2018
Madi relax, Mmabatho can end up marrying Shaka on Friday #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hZTfceDX7O— PapiEdd (@ObjectivMind) June 11, 2018
Mmabatho claimed that it was an answer to a prayer, which she found in a letter addressed to her from her late mother.
But by now the people are frustrated with her nyana games and took to Twitter to plead for someone to balance them on what this girl actually wants with her life.
In the morning,Mmabatho is getting married to Shaka...In the afternoon she is getting married to Madimetja..Wtf?#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/8ped5OZwXn— Lekau (@dee_mandlana) June 11, 2018
Mmabatho is the Perfect Example That "Hoe Is Life" Phase is an Essential part of dating No one should Skip or Bypass.. 😁 😁 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Wcxg0HHooj— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) June 11, 2018
Retweeted The Elephant Man 🐘🇿🇦 (@Gatsheni_S):#TheQueenMzansi— Jemina Matabola (@Jay_matabs) June 11, 2018
So Mmabatho is the first to receive a sign from Mama? pic.twitter.com/z0Lw9dRrPc https://t.co/dyOaKQsYlS
#TheQueenMzansi Why is it so difficult for Mmabatho to process situations like an adult should? At times I think she and Madimetja actually deserve each other! pic.twitter.com/CshQSDtMVz— 😇T.C.M (@Vashonga_Taku) June 11, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Mmabatho she is confused... Yerrr her can't marry Madi 30%...Shaka have 70% chances. pic.twitter.com/PJW9R3MGZJ— #DAMN (@CNtiyiso) June 11, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi God was so quick tp answer Mmabatho's prayer. Lonto I've been praying pic.twitter.com/QzcGK1T19H— Olwethu Olz (@Olwe2_Olz) June 11, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Mmabatho received the signal from Mama pic.twitter.com/bZ9emvxyvk— #SundownsPSLChampions (@katlegoemo) June 11, 2018