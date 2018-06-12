TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES

The Queen's Mmabatho ditched Shaka but what does she actually want?

12 June 2018 - 09:17 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress Motsoaledi Setumo plays the role of Mmabatho on 'The Queen'.
Actress Motsoaledi Setumo plays the role of Mmabatho on 'The Queen'.
Image: Via Motsoaledi's Instagram

Fans of The Queen were quarter to deleting Mmabatho this week after she once again decided to call it quits with her side piece Shaka.

Y'all know that Mmabatho is getting married, right? And y'all know that she's also been warming up her love with Shaka on the sidelines? Well, she claimed she's changed and now she wants to kick Shaka to the curb.

...Not that anyone actually believes her, shem.

Mmabatho claimed that it was an answer to a prayer, which she found in a letter addressed to her from her late mother.

But by now the people are frustrated with her nyana games and took to Twitter to plead for someone to balance them on what this girl actually wants with her life.

WATCH | The Queen bloopers will have you laughing for days

Serious scene = bloopers.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

My vagina. My rules - Bonang has a word for those coming for her love life

And the B Force are standing by their queen #IAmBonang
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

What will Madi do after finding out his 'peach' was eaten by Shaka?

What would you do if you found out that your best man had slept with your wife to be just before your wedding?
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

So Petronella came through, neh? The Queen’s Cleo says she's pregnant

So now what is Roy's side dish going to do?
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Isibaya's Sphelele gets her first car: My mom couldn't believe it TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi gushes over his daughter TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Female officer bae has got the internet admitting their crimes TshisaLIVE
  4. 'What muthi is this?' - OPW Bride has 4 kids at 28 & is body goals TshisaLIVE
  5. I fear for my life‚ says 'hacked' student in Somizi racist tweet furore TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump, Kim sign ‘very important’ document
Smart driver outmanoeuvres armed robbers
X