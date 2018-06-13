For the first time Twitter takes the convict's side on Yobe, here's why...

For the first time since reality TV show Yobe made its debut, Mzansi has shown some sort of sympathy for the convict featured on last night's episode.

Although this was an unusual response from viewers, Mahlatse's story may help you understand why.

Yobe, is a show that helps convicted criminals ask for forgiveness from the victims of their crimes or their families. It offers closure to the victims' families, as well as, gives the convicts a chance to explain themselves.

Last night's episode introduced Mzansi to Mahlatse, a female convict who killed her then partner, Ronnie.

Mahlatse claimed that she had been abused by Ronnie and that on the day she killed him, only one of them were going to make it out alive.