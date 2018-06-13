For the first time Twitter takes the convict's side on Yobe, here's why...
For the first time since reality TV show Yobe made its debut, Mzansi has shown some sort of sympathy for the convict featured on last night's episode.
Although this was an unusual response from viewers, Mahlatse's story may help you understand why.
Yobe, is a show that helps convicted criminals ask for forgiveness from the victims of their crimes or their families. It offers closure to the victims' families, as well as, gives the convicts a chance to explain themselves.
Last night's episode introduced Mzansi to Mahlatse, a female convict who killed her then partner, Ronnie.
Mahlatse claimed that she had been abused by Ronnie and that on the day she killed him, only one of them were going to make it out alive.
Mahlatse's story is harrowing. Tune into #YobeMzansi at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/29asgJzTay— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) June 12, 2018
Tweeps were sad on Mahlatse's behalf, saying it was because the system failed her that she ended up in prison.
Many sympathised with her saying Ronnie's family didn't deserve an apology from her. Especially after they found out that the Ronnie's mother knew he was abusing Mahlatse but did nothing about it.
It was also revealed the gun that killed Ronnie, was a gun he bought to threaten Mahlatse with. Plus Ronnie's mother's attitude towards Mahlatse's child left Twitter scared for the child.
The memes came flooding in.
Mahlatse was just defending herself! they don't deserve her apology! #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/Zuqckn82xB— TEA TIME 🇿🇦 (@teatimeSA) June 12, 2018
The gun belonged to the abusive boyfriend who intentionally brought it to scare his girlfriend. So homegirl did nothing wrong 🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️ #YobeMzansi #yobe pic.twitter.com/g4SHWWzr7V— August Baby 😉 (@Tall_Kgomotso) June 12, 2018
Bathong Mme o! So it was okay for her son to abuse Mahlatse?? #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/CIoe8A5kbc— MELANIN🌻 (@Katleho_Katz) June 12, 2018
#Yobemzansi raise your hand if you agree that this beautiful lady acted on self defense.. pic.twitter.com/UdOR5uXJdU— The Paranoid Mental Thief™ (@BlaqDown) June 12, 2018
Mahlatse doesn't deserve to be in jail 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔 #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/KdQiHKCN0c— Samke Mtshali (@SamkeloMtshali) June 12, 2018
Ronnie's mother wanted Mahlatse to bear her son's fists and slaps.#Yobe #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/NWCD8NAMKA— Siphiwe Masoga (@SiphiweMasoga) June 12, 2018
So Pila Pila In that Whole Situation It was A One Must Die.. Either Mahlatse was Going or Ronnie.. This situation created By Abuse and Possessiveness By ronnie?? #YobeMzansi #Yobe pic.twitter.com/aWa0tpDW8l— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) June 12, 2018
#YobeMzansi That was an emotionally hectic episode. Had to go to the bathroom for a minute. Strength to Mahlatse and her family. The Justice system needs to do better in such cases. As for Ronnie's mother...God will be the judge! pic.twitter.com/wbkDCvEgrC— Sphelele (@SpheDludla) June 12, 2018