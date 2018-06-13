TshisaLIVE

'I didn't even want to drive'- Marah Louw 'traumatised' by muti threat

13 June 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Marah says she was traumatised by the incident.
Marah says she was traumatised by the incident.
Image: Via Marah's Twitter

Marah Louw doesn't believe in witchcraft or muti but was left shaken and traumatised after a woman claimed she was sent to take the star's "luck" and "get rid" of her.

Marah told TshisaLIVE this week that a young woman started leaving bottles and containers with dark liquid outside of her gate at her parent's house.

Marah, who is currently staying at her parent's house while recovering from a hip replacement, said her daughter first found bottles outside her gate just over a week ago. When they poured the liquid in the bottles out, the next day another bottle appeared.

Marah claims they caught the culprit as she was smearing  black liquid on the gate. The person allegedly claimed her dead brother had appeared to her in a dream and told her to smear the gate.

"I am a Christian, a God-fearing and praying person. I don't believe in that (muti) but I was traumatised. It was so bad, I didn't know what would happen next. I didn't even want to drive after that in case something would happen to me," Marah said.

Marah was going to get a restraining order against the woman but instead reached out to the social development department to try get the woman some help.

"People have visited her and said she is not well. She is apparently traumatised and in grief after she lost her brother last year. I don't believe it was witchcraft. I think it was grief. Maybe God sent her to me to help her. We will work with her."

Meanwhile, Marah says she is recovering well from her hip replacement surgery and is in no rush to return to screens after leaving The Queen under a cloud several months ago.

"I am just taking it easy and also writing. I am writing all kinds of things, scripts and notes. There isn't necessarily another book in the works but I am not getting any younger and I have to create opportunities for myself. My days of sitting at the phone and waiting for opportunities to find me are over."

WATCH | Female officer bae has got the internet admitting their crimes

We're not even sure we did it but we're guilty if she arrests us.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Can we cancel 2018? Dennis Rodman crying on TV has the internet in a mess

The streets were so defeated by the whole thing.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

The Queen's Mmabatho ditched Shaka but what does she actually want?

So ma gave her the signal?
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Female officer bae has got the internet admitting their crimes TshisaLIVE
  2. 'What muthi is this?' - OPW Bride has 4 kids at 28 & is body goals TshisaLIVE
  3. The Tbo Touch, Yeye & Robbie Malinga jnr snap that SHOOK Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! KZN waiter has Twitter thinking 'Jacob Zuma' got a side job in PMB TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi gushes over his daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?
X