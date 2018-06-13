'I didn't even want to drive'- Marah Louw 'traumatised' by muti threat

Marah Louw doesn't believe in witchcraft or muti but was left shaken and traumatised after a woman claimed she was sent to take the star's "luck" and "get rid" of her.

Marah told TshisaLIVE this week that a young woman started leaving bottles and containers with dark liquid outside of her gate at her parent's house.

Marah, who is currently staying at her parent's house while recovering from a hip replacement, said her daughter first found bottles outside her gate just over a week ago. When they poured the liquid in the bottles out, the next day another bottle appeared.

Marah claims they caught the culprit as she was smearing black liquid on the gate. The person allegedly claimed her dead brother had appeared to her in a dream and told her to smear the gate.