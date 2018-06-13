Let the other dude focus on whatever he's doing - AKA's manager to L-tido
The rapper has been "trying" to get AKA and Cassper Nyovest to make peace
It looks like nobody is here for L-tido's self-imposed peace maker gig. Both the heads of the Megacy and the Tsibipians aren't interested in burying the hatchet and they've both come out to let L-tido know.
The rivalry between Cassper Nyovest and AKA has been ongoing for years but L-Tido took a shot at trying to get the two to reach a real truce through a bet on Monday.
It obviously failed before we could even foster some hope because Cassper quickly shut it down.
We also thought that after Cassper's blatant "no," L-tido would let the things go but on Tuesday L-tido tried again...
Ok guys let me do it for @Yfm ... Yo @akaworldwide and @CassperNyovest can you please make peace brothers— 16 V (@L_Tido) June 12, 2018
This time AKA's manager also took to Twitter to ask 16 V to stop with the "make peace" requests.
Prince told L-tido they had more than enough friends in the industry and he must just let them be and also allow Cass to focus on his work too.
TIDO please 🙏🏾 LET IT GO .... We have enough friends in the industry you being one of them lets focus on #TouchMyblood 💉 Let the other dude focus on what ever his doing 🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/aFQe01mR50— BEAM-THEMIND ® (@princecostinyo) June 12, 2018
Look... Cassper and the Tsibipians said no.
AKA (by extension) and the Megacy said no.
So... basically what everyone said to L-tido is: Thanks but no thanks and anyway... (see Gif below)