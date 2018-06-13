TshisaLIVE

Let the other dude focus on whatever he's doing - AKA's manager to L-tido

The rapper has been "trying" to get AKA and Cassper Nyovest to make peace

13 June 2018 - 10:11 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper L-tido has been told to back off on trying to forge a friendship between Cassper and AKA.
Rapper L-tido has been told to back off on trying to forge a friendship between Cassper and AKA.
Image: Via Instagram

It looks like nobody is here for L-tido's self-imposed peace maker gig. Both the heads of the Megacy and the Tsibipians aren't interested in burying the hatchet and they've both come out to let L-tido know.

The rivalry between Cassper Nyovest and AKA has been ongoing for years but  L-Tido took a shot at trying to get the two to reach a real truce through a bet on Monday. 

L-Tido tries to get Cassper & AKA to call a truce, but Cassper won't have it!

"Nope. Never gonna happen, told you already," Cassper replied to L-tido on making friends with AKA.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

It obviously failed before we could even foster some hope because Cassper quickly shut it down.

We also thought that after Cassper's blatant "no," L-tido would let the things go but on Tuesday L-tido tried again...

This time AKA's manager also took to Twitter to ask 16 V to stop with the "make peace" requests.

Prince told L-tido they had more than enough friends in the industry and he must just let them be and also allow Cass to focus on his work too.

Look... Cassper and the Tsibipians said no.

AKA (by extension) and the Megacy said no.

So... basically what everyone said to L-tido is: Thanks but no thanks and anyway... (see Gif below)

But hey... at least you tried, right?

Heavy K dishes the deets on his upcoming wedding

Heavy K says he is in the process of paying lobola.
TshisaLIVE
16 hours ago

'I didn't even want to drive'- Marah Louw 'traumatised' by muti threat

The woman was apparently sent to steal Marah's "luck" and "get rid" of her.
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

Pond's top 5 'faces' campaign causes outrage

The 'faces' were apparently selected from ordinary women, but not everyone is convinced
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Unapologetic' Mshoza comes out of hiding

Mshoza has "stopped shaking" and is ready to face the world again.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Female officer bae has got the internet admitting their crimes TshisaLIVE
  2. 'What muthi is this?' - OPW Bride has 4 kids at 28 & is body goals TshisaLIVE
  3. The Tbo Touch, Yeye & Robbie Malinga jnr snap that SHOOK Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! KZN waiter has Twitter thinking 'Jacob Zuma' got a side job in PMB TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi gushes over his daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?
X