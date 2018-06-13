LOL! Petronella wants to give Madi a 'sex crash course'

TGOM and Petronella are obviously over Madimetja and his holy ways.

The pair were happy when they found out that Mmabatho had dumped Shaka (again) and was back together with Madi. That was until they found out that Madi subjected Mmabatho to an all night prayer in their bedroom instead of consummating their marriage.

The pair were beyond shocked that Madi didn't even attempt to touch his new wife and Petronella's reaction at finding out that Madi was still a virgin was just hilarious!