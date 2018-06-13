TshisaLIVE

LOL! Petronella wants to give Madi a 'sex crash course'

TGOM and Petronella's disappointment at Madi for not smashing is comedic genius!

13 June 2018 - 09:28 By Chrizelda Kekana
Petronella offered to take Madi's virginity.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

TGOM and Petronella are obviously over Madimetja and his holy ways.

The pair were happy when they found out that Mmabatho had dumped Shaka (again) and was back together with Madi. That was until they found out that Madi subjected Mmabatho to an all night prayer in their bedroom instead of consummating their marriage.

The pair were beyond shocked that Madi didn't even attempt to touch his new wife and Petronella's reaction at finding out that Madi was still a virgin was just hilarious!

By now Twitter knows that Petronella is unpredictable but even they weren't ready for her generosity. 

The loved character, offered to give Madi a crash course on how to initiate "love making". She explained that it would help Madi get ready for his first time with Mmabatho.

The whole Mabuza family was drowning in tears of laughter and Twitter joined in with memes.

