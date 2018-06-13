Maps on being independent with love & banishing self-doubt

Maps Maponyane is one helluva busy guy but that doesn't mean he doesn't face the same problems we all do: how to build lasting relationships and how to get rid of self-doubt.

In an interview with Dennis Ngango Maps said that he is a hopeless romantic and wears his heart on his sleeve. He said he tries to make "meaningful relationships with every encounter" and has learnt to be independent with his love.

"I've learnt to be patient with myself and the other person."

He said you shouldn't allow a partner to fill in gaps and rely on them to complete whatever lacks within you.

Fitness game

Maps said that his time is limited and he wakes up every day with the attitude of being productive. He said that he has been consistent with his fitness and in his first three and a half months of hitting the gym, he lost 16kgs and 14% body fat.

How does he motivate himself?

"I think I get a constant desire to reach my potential and you literally only have that moment every day when you think of something to action it out."

Maps said that you have to have an attitude of being better every day and understand where self-doubt comes from. Once you are aware of that, you can work on it and be prepared to work harder.

Check out the full interview below.