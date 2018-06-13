Pusha T dares Drake to release his 'career ending' diss track

Drake's fans across the globe have accepted the L that Drake has forced down their throats by not releasing his diss track after Pusha T destroyed him in his song The Story of Adidon.

Just like Kaizer Chiefs fans are nowhere to be found after losing a derby to Orlando Pirates, Drake's legions of fans have faded off the Twitter streets since Drake's "fire" diss track was never released.

But... never one to stop gloating, Pusha T is seemingly bored by Drake's lack of participation and has called him out and has dared him to release the diss track.

Even after music mogul J Prince said that Drake's diss would "end" both Pusha T and Kanye West's careers.