TshisaLIVE

Pusha T dares Drake to release his 'career ending' diss track

Meanwhile Drake is just outchea being caught by paparazzi with a blazing BBW

13 June 2018 - 12:14 By Chrizelda Kekana
It seems like Drake has forgotten all about the beef everyone else is still caught up in.
It seems like Drake has forgotten all about the beef everyone else is still caught up in.
Image: AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel DUNAND

Drake's fans across the globe have accepted the L that Drake has forced down their throats by not releasing his diss track after Pusha T destroyed him in his song The Story of Adidon.

Just like Kaizer Chiefs fans are nowhere to be found after losing a derby to Orlando Pirates, Drake's legions of fans have faded off the Twitter streets since Drake's "fire" diss track was never released.

But... never one to stop gloating, Pusha T is seemingly bored by Drake's lack of participation and has called him out and has dared him to release the diss track.

Even after music mogul J Prince said that Drake's diss would "end"  both Pusha T and Kanye West's careers.

WATCH: J Prince explains why Drake hasn't released his 'fatal' Pusha T reply

"Why on erath does a 31-year-old Drake need permission to end other people's careers though?" asks Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

In an interview with GQ Pusha said he didn't believe the hype around Drake's supposed fire diss track and he was ready for anything. He also said he didn't buy the story that Drake hadn't released the track for him and Kanye's benefit.

"I just feel like if there was something that was beneficial for either of those two guys, they would do it. I think they’re into doing anything that’s beneficial for them."

LISTEN | Pusha T goes for Drake's mom, dad & 'son' in ANOTHER diss track

The Drake vs Pusha T beef just went from LIT to LITTEST. Kushushu fam!
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

Meanwhile here's Drake...

The rapper was spotted out with someone in Toronto. They were photographed leaving a restaurant together around 2am. The woman has since been identified as model/stripper Zmeena Orr. And, uhm she has assets for dayyyyyyyyys!

Obvs Drake is too busy to be bothering himself with the Pusha beef, guy is clearly focused on other kinds of meat...

Heavy K dishes the deets on his upcoming wedding

Heavy K says he is in the process of paying lobola.
TshisaLIVE
15 hours ago

'I didn't even want to drive'- Marah Louw 'traumatised' by muti threat

The woman was apparently sent to steal Marah's "luck" and "get rid" of her.
TshisaLIVE
16 hours ago

Pond's top 5 'faces' campaign causes outrage

The 'faces' were apparently selected from ordinary women, but not everyone is convinced
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Menzi Ngubane 'annoyed' by death prank: It isn't something to joke about

Menzi is alive and well!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Female officer bae has got the internet admitting their crimes TshisaLIVE
  2. 'What muthi is this?' - OPW Bride has 4 kids at 28 & is body goals TshisaLIVE
  3. The Tbo Touch, Yeye & Robbie Malinga jnr snap that SHOOK Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! KZN waiter has Twitter thinking 'Jacob Zuma' got a side job in PMB TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi gushes over his daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?
X