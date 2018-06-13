Pusha T dares Drake to release his 'career ending' diss track
Meanwhile Drake is just outchea being caught by paparazzi with a blazing BBW
Drake's fans across the globe have accepted the L that Drake has forced down their throats by not releasing his diss track after Pusha T destroyed him in his song The Story of Adidon.
Just like Kaizer Chiefs fans are nowhere to be found after losing a derby to Orlando Pirates, Drake's legions of fans have faded off the Twitter streets since Drake's "fire" diss track was never released.
But... never one to stop gloating, Pusha T is seemingly bored by Drake's lack of participation and has called him out and has dared him to release the diss track.
Even after music mogul J Prince said that Drake's diss would "end" both Pusha T and Kanye West's careers.
In an interview with GQ Pusha said he didn't believe the hype around Drake's supposed fire diss track and he was ready for anything. He also said he didn't buy the story that Drake hadn't released the track for him and Kanye's benefit.
"I just feel like if there was something that was beneficial for either of those two guys, they would do it. I think they’re into doing anything that’s beneficial for them."
Meanwhile here's Drake...
The rapper was spotted out with someone in Toronto. They were photographed leaving a restaurant together around 2am. The woman has since been identified as model/stripper Zmeena Orr. And, uhm she has assets for dayyyyyyyyys!
Obvs Drake is too busy to be bothering himself with the Pusha beef, guy is clearly focused on other kinds of meat...