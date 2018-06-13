TshisaLIVE

Tjeeree! All Skeem Saam’s Wallet is worried about is his pigs

13 June 2018 - 09:40 By Kyle Zeeman
Actor Molefi Monaisa plays the role of Wallet on 'Skeem Saam'.
Actor Molefi Monaisa plays the role of Wallet on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Via SABC YouTube

Fans may have put Skeem Saam's Wallet on suicide watch but the well-travelled hospital porter is only concerned about one thing: his pigs.

We have come to love Wallet over the last few weeks, especially for his poems that are pure fire, so imagine the internet's surprise when this week he suggested that the most precious thing in his world was his pigs.

After all the bad luck he's been going through lately, which include leaving his job of an awards show he isn't even part of, the streets were hoping his luck would change.

But as he seemed to spiral into depression and hopelessness, he only asked that someone help him look after his pigs.

He tried to confront his former boss with his pension forms to get some coins but was stopped by security and was told he should wait for his money like everyone else because he was "not special".

The social media streets were filled with tears for poor Wallet and pledges to help him.

Shame. The situation was so bad that even ugogo Koko offered to help, taking out some cash from her bra to help him.

Skeem Saam’s Pretty was once 'slapped across the face' by a fan in KFC

The fan didn't like her storyline at the time.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Skeem Saam fans ready to write a petition to 'save' character Wallet

The man has really bad luck and the people are tired of it!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Yoh! Skeem Saam's Mantuli is going through the most as a single parent

Mantuli's prayer for her son was too painful to watch.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Female officer bae has got the internet admitting their crimes TshisaLIVE
  2. 'What muthi is this?' - OPW Bride has 4 kids at 28 & is body goals TshisaLIVE
  3. The Tbo Touch, Yeye & Robbie Malinga jnr snap that SHOOK Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! KZN waiter has Twitter thinking 'Jacob Zuma' got a side job in PMB TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi gushes over his daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?
X