Amanda du-Pont blesses herself with a McLaren worth over R3-million

14 June 2018 - 09:34 By Chrizelda Kekana
Amanda duPont is a proud owner of a McLaren 570S.
Have you ever sat back and imagined better days? Days where you can afford to walk into a McLaren garage and cop a beast of a car worth over R3-million? Well... Amanda du- Pont doesn't have to imagine because that day has arrived for her!

The actress has made one of her biggest dreams come true after she blessed herself with a brand new Mauvine Blue McLaren 570S, which cost R3, 150, 000 (excluding modifications).

Talk about levels! 

Amanda told TshisaLIVE it was a dream come true for her and that it was about damn time. 

"Those close to me know I have always had a love for cars. The McLaren is one of the cars I’ve had on my vision board. I’m thrilled and blessed to have been able to purchase it in my birthday month. I feel so blessed, and must give all the glory to God. I look forward to many miles in this car, and hope to see more sisters behind the wheel of super cars."

Amanda said that if anything, this purchase was proof that women were a force to be reckoned with. She said it also dispelled the myth that certain things are only reserved for men, like supercars.

"Women are doing big things, they always have been in all sectors of their lives. It may only be apparent now, but we are a force to be reckoned with. Women are empowering and being empowered. Women are entering spaces, and acquiring what was perhaps only perceived to be for men," she told TshisaLIVE.

All we can say is well done girl and move out' the way to err'body else on Joburg's roads. 

Check out Amanda and her beast of a ride:  

The hand over was also quite an event and Amanda obvs couldn't hide her excitement. 

