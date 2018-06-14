TshisaLIVE

#HandsOffMadi: Twitter picks sides in The Queen's wedding battle

14 June 2018 - 10:22 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress Motsoaledi Setumo plays the role of Mmabatho on 'The Queen'.
Image: Supplied

The wedding day is drawing nearer but The Queen's Mmabatho is nowhere near ready to choose between her fiancé and her side piece Shaka.

Her man is looking forward to their big day but Mmabatho's relationship with Shaka is on and off like a geyser.

Girl...

We might have to wait until the end of the world before we finally find out whether she will make it down the aisle, but the Twitter streets are already filled with bets on who she will eventually choose.

There's a whole army that believe Shaka's love moves have sealed him the deal with Mmabatho and that if she gets married, she'll be filing for divorce within hours.

While another congregation believe that Madimetja is the one, and have warned the army to keep their hands off him.

