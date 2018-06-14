#HandsOffMadi: Twitter picks sides in The Queen's wedding battle
The wedding day is drawing nearer but The Queen's Mmabatho is nowhere near ready to choose between her fiancé and her side piece Shaka.
Her man is looking forward to their big day but Mmabatho's relationship with Shaka is on and off like a geyser.
Girl...
We might have to wait until the end of the world before we finally find out whether she will make it down the aisle, but the Twitter streets are already filled with bets on who she will eventually choose.
There's a whole army that believe Shaka's love moves have sealed him the deal with Mmabatho and that if she gets married, she'll be filing for divorce within hours.
#TheQueenMzansi... Everyone Yabo relax... Remember Shaka said he'll wait for her no matter who she marries... So don't stress cz I believe Mabatho will divorce Madimeja after the wedding night... Just saying 👐 pic.twitter.com/X3TWfMWB7a— Litha A (@Thalith03571166) June 13, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— MR👔Benedict MCclelland (@NkosinathiYep) June 13, 2018
The mmabatho and shaka drama😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fBwRzCPXOc
Madimetja's groomsmen practicing for a wedding that is not taking place...— Black Phanda (@Bernett_Molale) June 13, 2018
Dololo lenyalo!
Galore "Brother of the most high" poses #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/gqTU04JjvZ
#TheQueenMzansi What's the use of marrying sum1 u dnt love?? Madi is jst a temporary pain killer 2 Mabatho pic.twitter.com/ng8aNbau2q— //That 1 Guy// (@MoscurryLeshawn) June 13, 2018
Shaka needs to marry Mmabatho. A woman like her deserve a tough guy. #TheQueenMzansi— Lucky Kayser (@Lucky_Kayser) June 13, 2018
While another congregation believe that Madimetja is the one, and have warned the army to keep their hands off him.
Hands off #Madimetja even though he's a nincompoop— #TheAnxiousEntrepreneur (@TiisetsoMaloma) June 13, 2018
#HandsoffMadimetja #TheQueenMzansi
#TheQueenMzansi— Mans did not Pay 37k (@kulanicool) June 13, 2018
Every pretty Lady deserves a Madimetja in life pic.twitter.com/Uf3JeuIg8N
I like Mmabato and Shaka, but I’d prefer that she marries Madi just so we can have Madimetja longer on our screens #TheQueenMzansi— nontoe (@missnontoe) June 14, 2018
Madi is such a good person he doesnt deserve all this #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/2wnh6wPlfc— Kamo Kabisto (@KamoKabisto) June 13, 2018
Madi is such a good guy yaz mara #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/rvTqFXnOiH— 18/06/18 (@LwazeeLloyd) June 13, 2018