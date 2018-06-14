IN MEMES: So... this dude came to Perfect Match to find a side chick?
What a wow!
First of all, people need to get the memo on who exactly is supposed to go to a dating show because wow... *claps once*
Some of the peeps on Perfect Match really missed the memo, like this dude. who came to find a side chick on last night's episode. The speed dating show has introduced Mzansi to all sorts of characters before but tweeps were really shocked by the guy searching for "polygamy".
The guy openly said he didn't think having one girlfriend was "cool" so he came to look for another one. On national TV.
Speed dating and dating shows mainly serve as platforms for people to find their potential life partners. At least that was the overriding understanding... until last night's show.
Tweeps expressed their shock in memes:
This guy is looking for side chick in a show of a channel that we pay for...uyas jwayela yaz#perfectmatchmzansi pic.twitter.com/Qdpo2o7muf— Mafundzha (@FundzhiM) June 13, 2018
This guy came to get a side chick😂😂 #perfectmatchmzansi pic.twitter.com/C9pLJ0FXFl— NdinguLubz{TheDJ}🎧 (@Lubz_Dj) June 13, 2018
#perfectmatchmzansi this guy is the original hashtag of trash thou..Came here to look for a side chick and saying live kuthi having one gf is a problem..Woow😂😂😂— Your Highness🎀 (@Nkosi_DlaminiB) June 13, 2018
#perfectmatchmzansi this is how girls become side chicks pic.twitter.com/qrJF27MpML— Sphiwe🐻 (@Sphiwe_Unlocked) June 13, 2018
#PerfectMatchMzansi This nigga came here to find a side chick😂😂👏👏 pic.twitter.com/RDrm1sgFJI— TC (@BaddestNiqqaTC) June 13, 2018
#PerfectMatchMzansi Niggas who speak like this definitely have a side chick or side chicks...😅 pic.twitter.com/ONjzctmbZz— Black Phanda (@Bernett_Molale) April 21, 2018
There was a sphithiphithi today on #PerfectMatchMzansi there was no “THWAA” from the guys shewm nehokare they owed markhams the monthly installments no SELF esteem shewm. pic.twitter.com/LMzVpgl3DB— Tshepo Rameetse (@swartblack) June 13, 2018
#PerfectMatchMzansi today was disaster, there was a slay queen looking for love and she meet a man that was almost gay and the other is looking to have a polygamous.....💆💆 pic.twitter.com/hT2nU0jzRR— Big boy attitude🍉💪 (@Mfundodimba96) June 13, 2018
Just as they were digesting that, former Idols SA contestant, Sindi Nene, also showed up.
The ex-Idols SA contestant turned 999 signee was apparently looking for love. However, tweeps weren't really sure how they feel about her or her "type" of man though...
#perfectmatchmzansi sindi Nene was in idols 2010 season, 8 years ago. She's now 22, njani? Was she 14!? pic.twitter.com/fFUJNpAyNb— #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) June 13, 2018
Bathong Sindi so much pride ka weave ya plastic #perfectmatchmzansi pic.twitter.com/EMo4AR2gon— Venda Savage 👑 (@im_felee) June 13, 2018
The way Sindi wants to know about niggas coins you'd swear she a multiplatinum artist tryna protect her wealth from regular people 🤔🤔#PerfectMatchMzansi pic.twitter.com/4iFGuwSYJO— Thabinho® (@Thabinho14) June 13, 2018