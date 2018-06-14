TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: So... this dude came to Perfect Match to find a side chick?

What a wow!

14 June 2018 - 09:37 By Chrizelda Kekana
Tweeps weren't expecting Sindi Nene to appear on a dating show.
Image: Via Instagram

First of all, people need to get the memo on who exactly is supposed to go to a dating show because wow... *claps once*

Some of the peeps on Perfect Match really missed the memo, like this dude. who came to find a side chick on last night's episode. The speed dating show has introduced Mzansi to all sorts of characters before but tweeps were really shocked by the guy searching for "polygamy".

The guy openly said he didn't think having one girlfriend was "cool" so he came to look for another one. On national TV.

Speed dating and dating shows mainly serve as platforms for people to find their potential life partners. At least that was the overriding understanding... until last night's show.

Tweeps expressed their shock in memes:

Just as they were digesting that, former Idols SA contestant, Sindi Nene, also showed up.

The ex-Idols SA contestant turned 999 signee was apparently looking for love. However, tweeps weren't really sure how they feel about her or her "type" of man though...

