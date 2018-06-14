Sips tea! | DJ Tira spills the beans on #behindthestory
Did he try to steal Babes Wodumo from Mampintsha? Who is the Godfather of gqom? Is he and Mampintsha still buddies? He answered them all...
There's no denying that DJ Tira is a hard-working man and his come up story has also been documented well. However, it is his ability to dodge questions that has always left his fans feeling like they don't know the complete story...
That was, until his recent interview with Pearl Thusi on MTV Base's #BehindThe Story.
Tira found himself in the hot seat as Pearl asked all the questions that fans have asked uMalume but failed to get answers previously.
So now everyone was waiting on the answers like:
Clearly Pearl was in the business of "giving the people what they want" on Wednesday night. She warmed him up a little with the usual "tell us how far you've come" questions before she went in for the kill.
1. The "isandla se'sthathu" accusation in Babes Wodumo's love and career life.
He's been accused of being the third hand that Mampintsha claimed was meddling in Babes' affairs. The claims emerged shortly after Babes was confronted about abuse allegations on Metro FM. It was speculated that Tira was trying to sabotage Mampintsha so he could win Babes' business.
Does he want to manage Babes? Would he manage Babes if the opportunity arrived?
The answer is No. DJ Tira said he would never sign Babes.
Tira says he wouldn't sign Babes Wodumo😄— 📍 Est: 24 June-199💮 (@AyandaSibanda_Y) June 13, 2018
Wow! 🤔#BehindTheStory
#BehindTheStory dj tira why a first No on BABES pic.twitter.com/ZhoGEPbwG5— Kawiwi Lekaowa Mankuroane (@KawiwiLekaowa) June 13, 2018
2. Is his friendship with Mampintsha real or just a front?
Pearl asked Tira if his statement: "we are still friends", in reference to Mampintsha was all a front. There has been rife speculation that the pair are not on good terms but when asked (several times) Tira always said there's peace between them.
When Pearl asked him if he's been fronting the whole time, Tira didn't completely answer the question but from what he said the answer is: No, the pair is not tight anymore although he'll always "love" Mampintsha.
Kante what's the beef between Dj Tira, Mampintsha and Babes? It looks like it's serious. #BehindTheStory— KGOTHATSO (@troublekay28_dj) June 13, 2018
What a great interviewBlessed beyond measure ❤ @PearlThusi Qs are sooo relevant, She even asked what I wanted Clarity on especially about @DJTira's conflict with Mampintsha 💫 #BehindTheStory— Tumie Ndlovu❤ (@boity_samy) June 13, 2018
#BehindTheStory lalela @DJTira uyiskhokho brah siyavuma sithose samagwinya akho..... sacela nilungise izinto no @MampintshaNuz wethu sinithanda ngampela #FactDurbanRocks— Sphindile Mdlozini (@Sphindilemdloz4) June 13, 2018
3. Who is the real Godfather of gqom?
While no one person can solely take credit for creating a music genre, that still hasn't stopped South Africans from trying to give the title to their faves.
Tira has always been a firm fave due to his hit songs but with the recent rise of gqom and the international recognition many (including Tira have claimed) to have founded the genre.
So when Tira was asked who he thought was the rightful holder of the floating title, his answer was... too modest for Twitter.
In true Tira style he tried to accommodate everyone but Twitter wouldn't let him!
Tira Is the father of Gqom even when he is denying it #BehindTheStory— Poka Moloi (@moloi_poka) June 13, 2018
#BehindTheStory @DJTira salute my bro....you are definition of a hustler and listen wena @DJTira you are the Godfather of Gqom we you won't tell us otherwise— Ludumo Booi (@ludumo_booi) June 13, 2018
I always knew that @DJTira is the Gqom king the real Makoya Bearing but yesterday on #BehindTheStory he set the record straight. I will forever be a huge fan and supporter of @DJTira no matter what happens I will always be a part of @AfroTainmentSA Ezase... Afro... for life💖 pic.twitter.com/W2Aeoyvlwr— ♥wendy♥ (@wendymiya8) June 14, 2018
No doubt that @DJTira is the Godfather of Gqom— Mza West (@Bra_Gangsta) June 13, 2018
#BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/0gaol3UYt4
#behindthestory @DJTira is the Godfather ye Gqom!! Asimbuzi siyamtshela!! 👏— The Real Nomafu ☮ (@_JustPhe) June 13, 2018