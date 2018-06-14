Skeem Saam's Wallet is highly underrated fam but his acting is FIRE!
Viewers of the popular soapie could not help but give props to his amazing skills.
While Molefe Monaisa has been in the industry for over a decade, his talent has only received the acclaim it deserves when he bagged the interesting role of Skeem Saam's Wallet and in recent episodes he's proved to be a talent unmatched.
On the edge of insanity, Wallet's character has been doing the most outrageous things in the name of re-claiming his glory days and restoring his dignity after Mr Kgomo took it from him.
Wallet's performance has kept Skeem Saam viewers on the edge of their seats and that has resulted in the show topping the trends list daily and a flood of memes in reaction to his character.
