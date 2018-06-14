TshisaLIVE

So, you think Zodwa's gone 'stale'? Here's what she has to say

14 June 2018 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zodwa Wabantu says that her shows still bring people to the yard.
Zodwa Wabantu says that her shows still bring people to the yard.
Image: Via Instagram/Zodwa Libram

While there is no denying that Zodwa Wabantu has a firm fan following, talk on social media has been that the sultry entertainer's performances are getting stale.  

Although new videos of Zodwa voshoing surface every weekend, there has been some criticism of her "doing the same old things" on social media.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said she knew people wanted her to try different moves or learn new tricks, but she isn't phased.

"They just want me to fit into their moulds or be like someone they know. I want them to know that I am in charge, they cannot tell me what to do. The people still love Zodwa and they love me because I don't do what others do. I am myself, so why must I change now?"

She even brought the slips, offering to show us her schedule that shows she is fully booked until October.

"I have been to America and Australia and they love me. I am the same at all my shows. People know what they get from me. I think it is the pressure I bring. If I was worried about what they say, I would go to dance lessons." 

She said that people want her to teach them new moves when they can't even vosho properly.

In fact, she might soon release videos on social media to show people how to do it properly.

"People invite me to join their dance classes but I know they are wanting to take something from me. I don't want that, I am okay in my own lane."

From stage queen to boxing novice, Zodwa extends her powers

Has Zodwa taken up boxing? Well, kinda.
TshisaLIVE
12 days ago

No panties, 24/7: Zodwa Wabantu drops truths on TV, shocks Mzansi

So Zodwa neh? What a wow!
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

Zodwa goes (nearly) naked: So you're scared of a body more than your sins?

Hating on Zodwa and the way she dresses and flaunts her body? Yeah, she doesn't care.
TshisaLIVE
27 days ago

Most read

  1. Skeem Saam fans ready to write a petition to 'save' character Wallet TshisaLIVE
  2. Pond's top 5 'faces' campaign causes outrage TshisaLIVE
  3. The Tbo Touch, Yeye & Robbie Malinga jnr snap that SHOOK Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. 'What muthi is this?' - OPW Bride has 4 kids at 28 & is body goals TshisaLIVE
  5. LOL! KZN waiter has Twitter thinking 'Jacob Zuma' got a side job in PMB TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
Psychic cat picks winner of World Cup opener
X