So, you think Zodwa's gone 'stale'? Here's what she has to say

While there is no denying that Zodwa Wabantu has a firm fan following, talk on social media has been that the sultry entertainer's performances are getting stale.

Although new videos of Zodwa voshoing surface every weekend, there has been some criticism of her "doing the same old things" on social media.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said she knew people wanted her to try different moves or learn new tricks, but she isn't phased.

"They just want me to fit into their moulds or be like someone they know. I want them to know that I am in charge, they cannot tell me what to do. The people still love Zodwa and they love me because I don't do what others do. I am myself, so why must I change now?"

She even brought the slips, offering to show us her schedule that shows she is fully booked until October.

"I have been to America and Australia and they love me. I am the same at all my shows. People know what they get from me. I think it is the pressure I bring. If I was worried about what they say, I would go to dance lessons."

She said that people want her to teach them new moves when they can't even vosho properly.