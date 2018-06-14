Uzalo star Simphiwe Majozi is a family guy but many don't know that...

Being the last born of ten children, Simphiwe Majozi says he was practically raised by his siblings and that is why the most important thing to him is his family.

The Uzalo actor spoke to TshisaLIVE about his upbringing and everything that has made him the man he is today.

"I am all about my family. My mom passed away when I was really young but I still value family above everything because my brothers and sisters took care of me. I'm the last born of 10 children and we all stayed together until, Xolani (brother) bought a house then I moved in with him. But we are incredibly close and I wouldn't trade them for anything."

Simphiwe explained that being part of a big family taught him a lot about life and that one of the lessons he got for free was that nothing could replace a strong support system in a person's life.

Simphiwe also shared that he's been in a relationship for 13 years with his high school sweetheart and although they're not in a hurry, he would love to have a family of his own.