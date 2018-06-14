Uzalo star Simphiwe Majozi is a family guy but many don't know that...
Being the last born of ten children, Simphiwe Majozi says he was practically raised by his siblings and that is why the most important thing to him is his family.
The Uzalo actor spoke to TshisaLIVE about his upbringing and everything that has made him the man he is today.
"I am all about my family. My mom passed away when I was really young but I still value family above everything because my brothers and sisters took care of me. I'm the last born of 10 children and we all stayed together until, Xolani (brother) bought a house then I moved in with him. But we are incredibly close and I wouldn't trade them for anything."
Simphiwe explained that being part of a big family taught him a lot about life and that one of the lessons he got for free was that nothing could replace a strong support system in a person's life.
Simphiwe also shared that he's been in a relationship for 13 years with his high school sweetheart and although they're not in a hurry, he would love to have a family of his own.
He said it was the move to his brother's house that opened up doors of opportunity that led him to theatre where his love for acting grew.
Simphiwe said his brothers also didn't want him to blindly go into acting without back-up so they encouraged him to study something else. They always reminded him that their mother wouldn't want him to be end up as a struggling artist.
"My mother passed away in 1999 and I was still in primary. My love for acting was always visible but my mother - being a typical black parent - didn’t want me to do it as a career. So when I was done with school I had to tell my brothers I would do law or engineering. They saw me through but still encouraged me to have backup in case the acting doesn't work out so I enrolled for marketing."
The actor, who has now made a name for himself as the funny thug called Sbu on Uzalo, says he's grateful he acquired a qualification but is even happier that he followed his passion.
Watch him in his element below: