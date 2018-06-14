Zinhle supports AKA & 3 other mega moments from the#TouchMyBlood party

While most of Mzansi huddled around their heaters on Wednesday night trying to battle the cold, a basement in the heart of Jozi was the hottest place to be for AKA's Touch My Blood "secret" listening party.

It may have had a hint of those 'Ye listening sessions we see online but from the moment AKA came through the doors to kick off the session, it was clear this was his party.

But just a few minutes in, it was his baby mama DJ Zinhle who commanded everyone's attention when she walked through the packed crowd with their daughter Kairo to support the rapper.

While the whispers could not be ignored amongst people in the crowd - Zinhle herself said in an interview a few weeks ago that they're in a good space. So guess this was a simple display of that.