The families of late Top Billing presenters Simba Mhere and Kady-Shay O'Bryan on Friday shared their grief in the sentencing hearing of the driver found guilty of causing their deaths in a car accident.

"Twenty nine years‚ 22 days is all the time I had with my sister in this world. While I cherish every one of the days I had with her‚ how many memories could have been made in the days‚ months‚ years to come had you not taken her from us‚" Duane O'Bryan said in a statement he read out in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"One second is all it took for Kady and Simba to leave this world. One second and a negligent act by a person who has showed zero remorse or sorrow for what you have taken from us and the Mhere family‚" he said.

"We were extremely close‚" he told the court‚ recounting how he and O'Bryan‚ who was three years older than him‚ used to text each other "when one of our songs came on or if either was lonely and needed a chat".